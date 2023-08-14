A Look At Johnny Manziel And Scott Disick's Wild Friendship

Scott Disick likes to keep his bromances strong. His love of partying with pals was a bone of contention during Disick's relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. But despite her tears and tantrums, he refused to quit. If anything, Disick's wild friendship with Johnny Manziel proved that he was determined to double down on male bonding. In 2016, Disick and Manziel cropped up all over the place, partying hard and cozying up with the ladies.

However, Manziel seems to have disappeared from Disick's life recently, which is a shame as he needs some buds to hang with, given that he can't catch a break in his dating life. There were reports that Disick was dating Kimberly Stewart. But according to Us Weekly, it was just a quick fling. Meanwhile, Kimberly's mom, Alana Stewart, flatly denied her daughter was getting down with Disick, insisting to People that the couple was just good friends. In December 2021, Page Six reported that Disick had rekindled his romance with his on-off girlfriend, Bella Banos, after they were spotted strolling on a St. Barts beach together. Reports of a relationship resurfaced after they were snapped leaving Malibu's Nobu in February, per the Daily Mail.

Still, at one time, Disick's most enduring relationship (outside of Kardashian) was with Manziel, and the twosome appeared to be inseparable, proving Disick valued friendships over romantic interests. But what's the happs between the former best buds? Well, go grab the brewskis; we're diving into Johnny Manziel and Scott Disick's wild friendship.