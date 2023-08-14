A Look At Johnny Manziel And Scott Disick's Wild Friendship
Scott Disick likes to keep his bromances strong. His love of partying with pals was a bone of contention during Disick's relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. But despite her tears and tantrums, he refused to quit. If anything, Disick's wild friendship with Johnny Manziel proved that he was determined to double down on male bonding. In 2016, Disick and Manziel cropped up all over the place, partying hard and cozying up with the ladies.
However, Manziel seems to have disappeared from Disick's life recently, which is a shame as he needs some buds to hang with, given that he can't catch a break in his dating life. There were reports that Disick was dating Kimberly Stewart. But according to Us Weekly, it was just a quick fling. Meanwhile, Kimberly's mom, Alana Stewart, flatly denied her daughter was getting down with Disick, insisting to People that the couple was just good friends. In December 2021, Page Six reported that Disick had rekindled his romance with his on-off girlfriend, Bella Banos, after they were spotted strolling on a St. Barts beach together. Reports of a relationship resurfaced after they were snapped leaving Malibu's Nobu in February, per the Daily Mail.
Still, at one time, Disick's most enduring relationship (outside of Kardashian) was with Manziel, and the twosome appeared to be inseparable, proving Disick valued friendships over romantic interests. But what's the happs between the former best buds? Well, go grab the brewskis; we're diving into Johnny Manziel and Scott Disick's wild friendship.
The disappearing photos mystery
Johnny Manziel and Scott Disick's wild friendship was a bromance made in heaven. Both have Instagram feeds packed with photos that smell Abercrombie & Fitch fierce, although Disick's includes private jets, Lambos, and diamond-studded watches, unlike Manziel's. Still, the two shared an unquenchable love of partying hard and fraternal affection. However, for some reason, all photos of them together have been removed from their Instagrams.
For instance, People posted a pic taken by Disick of him and the former Browns quarterback, captioned, "Boys night at @1oaklv," that's since been scrubbed. It was from 2016 when Disick was still with Kourtney Kardashian, and Manziel was facing assault charges for allegedly beating up his ex-girlfriend. The two bros were kicking it in Las Vegas with the club's owner Eli Pacino. According to Larry Brown Sports, Manziel and Disick made it rain at a strip club later in the night. The site also included an Instagram photo that's no longer accessible.
Continuing the 2016 brolationship, Page Six reported that the pair hung out at the Bootsy Bellows and Avión pop-up at Coachella. "[Manziel] arrived wasted, partied wasted, and stayed wasted," an eyewitness said. "Scott Disick was hanging with Manziel and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. It appeared as if [Manziel] crashed their table. He poured himself drinks from their bottles." Hmmm... stealing liquor from the Lord? Maybe that's what brought an end to their beautiful bromance.
Bad influences
Johnny Manziel and Scott Disick's wild friendship was raging all throughout 2016. However, that's when it also appears to have ended. All photos of the two together have been removed from their Instagram feeds, and there have been no reported sightings of them since. So, what went wrong?
In a post titled, "Scott Disick is probably the last person Johnny Manziel should be hanging with," BET noted Disick's well-documented struggle with substance use, and that Manziel's glittering NFL career was hanging in the balance due to his hard partying. They included a quote from his father to the Dallas Morning News, claiming his son had refused to enter rehab twice already and that he feared Manziel "won't live to see his 24th birthday."
Thankfully, he did. Although not without an epic battle. Manziel's substance use was already an issue even before the start of his short-lived tenure in the NFL. "Johnny just wasn't focused on the future the way he should be. He was focused on, you know, these other things," a friend told Vanity Fair. It worsened with the pressure of playing pro football, a career cut short after two years. Manziel eventually entered rehab for 73 days but was soon spotted partying again. In 2018 he told "Good Morning America" that he'd been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and hoped to stage a comeback. According to Sportskeedia, in 2019, Manziel signed with the Alliance of American Football team, Memphis Express.