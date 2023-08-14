What Happened To Anna Nicole Smith's First Husband Billy Smith?

Anna Nicole Smith gained notoriety in June 1994, when at 26 she married 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall just a year before his death. But that wasn't the only time age had played an important role in her interpersonal life. Anna Nicole's marriage to Marshall was actually her second. The 1993 Playmate of the Year had said "I do" for the first time in April 1985. Anna Nicole, who went by a couple of different names back then, was 17 years old and her groom, Billy Smith, was 16.

Anna Nicole met Billy after she dropped out of high school in Mexia, Texas, and found work waiting at the local fried chicken joint, where she became smitten with the fry cook. "Billy was also a high school dropout," Jo McLemore, a friend of Anna Nicole's from Mexia, told ABC News in 2021. Anna Nicole fell pregnant pretty much right away. Nine months after their nuptials, Anna Nicole welcomed their son Daniel on January 22, 1986.

The marriage was not meant to be, though. "They were so young," McLemore said. Daniel was still just a baby when Anna Nicole and Billy went their separate ways, and she moved back to her native Houston. Despite being separated, the two remained officially married for several years. Anna Nicole and Billy divorced only in 1993 after Anna Nicole had gotten together with Marshall in 1991. Anna Nicole and Daniel went on to live an incredibly public life while Billy stayed right where he was.