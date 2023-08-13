Gwen Stefani's Son Kingston Shows Off His Rocker Roots With Performance At Blake Shelton's Bar

Over the weekend of August 11, Kingston Rossdale popped up at Blake Shelton's popular Oklahoma bar and put on a soulful performance that immediately won over the crowd. The footage came courtesy of an audience member, who goes by @TiaraDBlue on TikTok. She posted a short snippet of the performance before interested fans clamored for the full thing. Although Kingston's song of choice hasn't been identified, his vocal range and clarity are certainly not up for debate. Both videos have since garnered thousands of likes and comments, many of which point out Kingston's resemblance to his father, Gavin Rossdale.

And though it doesn't seem as if Gavin was in attendance, Shelton proudly embraced him following the performance. Shelton also made sure that Kingston would have an audience as he slyly promoted Kingston's appearance ahead of time. "Ok y'all here's the deal... 7:30pm this Friday I'm gonna set up and play 30 minutes or so acoustically. Then I'm gonna turn the stage over to a debut artist that will be doing their VERY FIRST public performance! See you at the @OleRed Tishomingo Doghouse!!!! You never know who else may show up..." tweeted Shelton on August 9.

In June, Gavin revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Kingston isn't just a talented singer. He's also a gifted songwriter who's been in the recording studio. "He just has the innate ear for melody," said Gavin. "Beautiful melodies he just chooses to sing."