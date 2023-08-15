What's The Real Meaning Of Last Night By Morgan Wallen? Here's What We Think

With 36 tracks competing for his fans' attention, it could have been difficult for one song on Morgan Wallen's album "One Thing at a Time" to stand out. But "Last Night" streaked to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 shortly after it dropped, becoming Wallen's first No. 1 single on the chart. Lower slots were snapped up by every other song from the album, which was a record-breaking feat — the last artist to even come close to having that many songs on the chart simultaneously was Drake with 27.

Speaking to American Songwriter, Wallen explained why he felt that the track — penned by John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, and Ryan Vojtseak — was worthy of releasing as a single when he was so spoiled for choice. "'Last Night,' 'Every Thing I Love,' and 'I Wrote The Book' felt like an appropriate introduction for my album because they showcase each style of music that I'm going for. They are just really diverse," he said. The decision has paid off in the form of all sorts of records, including "Last Night" becoming the first song to be streamed 1 billion times in a calendar year.

While Morgan's use of a racial slur has made him a polarizing figure, he's largely avoided wading into the culture wars in his music, a la "Try That in a Small Town" singer Jason Aldean, and "Last Night" explores familiar themes that will resonate with many listeners.