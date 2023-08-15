Alex Collins, Former NFL Running Back, Dead At 28

Baltimore Ravens fans are grieving yet another loss. A former running back for the team, Alex Collins, has died, TMZ confirmed on August 14. He was just 28 years old.

According to a statement Fox Sports 640 obtained from the Broward County Sheriff's office, Collins was driving a motorcycle in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, when he crashed into the side of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and a police investigation is ongoing.

Collins was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2016 and played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2017 through 2018. His coach for the latter team, John Harbaugh, released a statement that read in part, "Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly." It's been a tragic year for the Ravens, with three other players dying in the past year: Jaylon Ferguson, Tony Siragusa, and Ryan Mallett. Collins was also remembered fondly by his college team, the Arkansas Razorbacks, with a tweet that read, "He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person." As the tributes to Collins continue to flood social media, it's clear that fans and those who knew him best agree that he had a good heart.

