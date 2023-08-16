The Real-Life Romance Of General Hospital's Michael Saucedo And Rebecca Herbst

When Rebecca Herbst joined "General Hospital" in 1997, she was just 20 years old. She originated the role of Elizabeth Webber and told Soap Opera Digest in August 2017 she never imagined she would spend more than two decades in the role. She also may not have anticipated meeting her husband on the set, but that's exactly what happened. After connecting thanks to "General Hospital," Herbst and her husband, Michael Saucedo, have gone on to raise three children together and celebrate more than 20 years of marriage.

When Herbst first arrived to audition for "General Hospital," it was the role of Sarah Webber she hoped to land. She did not get that role, as it originally went to Jennifer Sky. However, the show contacted her just weeks later to see if she would take on the role of Sarah's sister, Elizabeth. Until Herbst had auditioned, the part of Elizabeth had not even existed. Soon after Liz arrived in Port Charles, a romance developed with the legacy character of Lucky Spencer. Ultimately, however, it was Saucedo who caught her attention in real life. Saucedo joined "General Hospital" in 1999, playing Juan Santiago. Juan was the son of Sonny Corinthos' first wife, Lily Rivera, and her former fiance, Miguel Morez. Liz and Juan were never an item, as he was involved with her best friend, Emily Quartermaine, for a while. Despite that, Herbst and Saucedo became close off-screen.