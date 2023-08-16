The Tragic Real Life Story Of Justin Trudeau's Wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
As the long-time spouse of Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has regularly attended important global events and used her platform for good. But following news that the couple plans to separate, many are wondering what the future holds for Sophie, who often uses her social media presence to discuss important issues like mental health.
During an appearance on the podcast "The Knowledge Project," Sophie opened up about the importance of human connection, saying, "People are thirsty for authenticity, truth, connection, intimacy. I think we're all thirsty for that. A baby comes into the world needing that immensely." She also shared her positive outlook regarding the more difficult moments in life, saying, "I don't like to see mistakes as mistakes. They're opportunities for growth when you see them as opportunities for growth."
From her ability to speak out on the most challenging moments of her life to her difficult transition to being a public figure, this is the tragic real-life story of Justin Trudeau's separated-spouse, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau announced their separation in 2023
In August 2023, the world was shocked when it was revealed that the prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau had separated from his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. The pair tied the knot in 2005, and share three children together — Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. In a statement posted on his official Instagram account, Justin explained, "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build." He also asked that the public respect the privacy of his children during such a difficult time. Sophie posted a nearly identical statement on her own social media, sharing the sad news with her followers.
Despite breaking up, the Trudeaus appear to be working together to raise their children and maintain a solid family unit. Per NPR, a statement from the prime minister's office explained, "They remain a close family, and Sophie and the prime minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving, and collaborative environment ... The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week." As the Trudeaus live their lives in the spotlight, fans of the couple will eagerly wait to see how Justin and Sophie handle the split in real-time.
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will move out of Rideau Cottage but will co-parent the kids
As Justin Trudeau is the prime minister of Canada, he resides at the historic residence of Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Canada. Following their separation, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau reportedly moved out of the property, but the children will allegedly spend most of their time there, a so-called official told NPR. Sophie, meanwhile, has apparently moved into her own home in Ottawa, meaning that she remains close to her family. It must be undeniably hard for Sophie to leave her children behind as she moved off of the property, which remains tied to the prime minister.
Rideau Cottage is described as a two-story, Georgian Revival brick house, with quaint sash windows and chimneys. The official residence of the prime minister of Canada is actually a property called 24 Sussex Drive, but when Justin won the election in 2015, that property was unliveable and needed a lot of work done on it. As a result, the Trudeaus moved into Rideau Cottage instead, which they have since made their home. Having since split from Justin, Sophie has been forced to move on and find a new home for herself, away from the family residence.
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau suggested she'd weathered some 'heavy storms' in her marriage
Prior to announcing their split in August 2023, Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's relationship wasn't all smooth sailing. In May 2022, Sophie took to Instagram to celebrate her nineteenth wedding anniversary with Justin, and she got candid about the ups and downs they'd experienced in their relationship. "Together for 19 years, married for 17, we have navigated through sunny days, heavy storms, and everything in between and it ain't over," she wrote. "You all know I keep things honest: long-term relationships are challenging in so many ways. They demand constant work, flexibility, compromise, sacrifice, devotion, patience, effort, and so much more." Despite sharing that there had been difficulties between them, Sophie ended her post on a positive note, writing, "None of us are perfect and so there is no perfect relationship, but love is only true when it keeps you safe, sets you free, and makes you grow."
During an appearance on Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast in November 2022, Sophie also discussed the desire to be free (via the Daily Mail). "I think we're all that lioness, we all have that inside of us, and we all long to be free in who we are," she explained, suggesting that part of her longed for freedom. Sophie's candor about her marriage struggles is certainly unexpected, especially as she is a politician's wife, but her sentiments certainly make her more relatable.
Justin Trudeau denied cheating allegations in 2014
In 2014, Justin Trudeau's marriage to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau faced its biggest challenge yet when the prime minister was accused of cheating on his wife. In particular, rumors started to circulate that Justin had been having an affair with Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, with whom he worked closely. However, these rumors were never corroborated.
During an appearance on CBC News Network's "Power & Politics" in September 2014, Justin was asked about his relationship, and although he denied cheating on Sophie, he revealed that they hadn't always had the easiest time in their relationship. "Our marriage isn't perfect, and we have had difficult ups and downs, yet Sophie remains my best friend, my partner, my love," he explained (via CBC). He continued, "This is a conversation about the kinds of challenges that any real marriage goes through. Tremendous ups and downs, but as I say we are deeply in love and committed to each other and we continue to be." Dealing with rumors of an extramarital affair can't have been easy for Sophie, who stood by her husband's side throughout.
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau lives with bulimia
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was thrown into the international spotlight as the wife of the prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau. She didn't shy away from the responsibility, though, and endeavored to use her platform to help others. For instance, in 2021, Sophie spoke at length about living with bulimia, and the importance of sharing her story with other people. "I'll always remember the minute I shared the fact that I was suffering from bulimia," she wrote for The Kit. She continued, "I was taking a leap, taking a risk by sharing it, but it felt like the right thing to do — and it changed the rest of my life."
Sophie explained, "It showed me the way, how I could give to life and to others. I never regret telling my story." Sophie encouraged other people to share their stories, too, in a powerful call to action. She also enthused that we should approach one another with more empathy, as we never know what other people are going through. "Something I say very often is 'We are all one trauma away from one another,'" she wrote. "The person who [suffers from mental illness] that you don't understand? Rethink your life because it takes one traumatic event or one big change for your mental health to be deeply affected." Sophie's words are likely to have helped so many people, including anyone living with bulimia, making her decision to speak out incredibly important.
She's spoken about her journey with anxiety
As well as opening up about life with bulimia, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has been candid about her journey with anxiety. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Week and Month in Canada in May 2023, Grégoire Trudeau posted a video to Instagram in which she talked about her own mental health. "Many, many years ago I shared my story of my struggles with eating disorders and anxiety," she said in the video. "And that was really the beginning of my healing process."
During an appearance on "The Morning Show" in May 2021 (via Global News), Grégoire Trudeau also addressed the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic had on people's mental health all over the world. "We all have our own types of anxieties or sleep disorders or trauma in our own life," she explained during the show. "We're all one trauma away from one another. It takes one accident, one life event, one crazy life story and it happens to anybody. Nobody is invincible to mental health issues." Grégoire Trudeau's ability to connect with people regarding mental health has likely helped many individuals feel less alone. While it can't have been easy to share something so personal about herself, Grégoire Trudeau's honesty is something to be applauded.
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau received a lot of backlash from the press
Being in the global spotlight isn't always a positive thing, which Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has learned many times over. As the spouse of the prime minister of Canada, Grégoire Trudeau faced more scrutiny than most people, over a number of different topics. For instance, in May 2016, Grégoire Trudeau was branded as out of touch for revealing that she needed more support in her role. "I'd love to be everywhere but I can't," she told French publication Le Soleil (via The Guardian). "I have three children and a husband who is prime minister. I need help. I need a team to help me serve the people." While Grégoire Trudeau was simply expressing her own needs, critics suggested that she had no idea what ordinary women without her stature faced.
In October 2020, Justin Trudeau's wife faced criticism once again. It was revealed, via National Post, that the WE Charity had paid a whopping $23,940.76 in expenses for Grégoire Trudeau to appear at a total of eight events. Her connection to the charity, and the cost of her appearances, were both brought into question by political opponents, proving that everything she does is scrutinized.
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will struggle in losing her status to become a private citizen again
Having separated from the prime minister of Canada, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's status immediately changed. As noted by CTV News, Grégoire Trudeau is no longer a representative of the Canadian Government, and she'll no longer appear alongside her ex at official events. This marks a huge change for Sophie, who has enjoyed her status as the prime minister's wife since his election in 2015. While Sophie will no longer have any political access, she will instead focus on her own career, which according to CTV News, includes writing two books for Penguin Random House.
As for the separation, the Trudeaus are apparently moving forward seriously, with their family in mind. "They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward," a spokesperson for the prime minister's office said, per CTV News. While Sophie's life is sure to change irreparably following her separation from the prime minister, hopefully, she will find a new role for herself in time.