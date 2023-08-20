How These Musicians Stay In Top Shape For Tour

Back in the day, life on the road for a chart-topping rock star was one of excess and debauchery, characterized by the familiar phrase sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll. Those that survived that lifestyle — and there have been many who didn't — eventually came to the realization that the only way they'd achieve career longevity was to embrace health and fitness by putting down the substances and picking up a barbell. As a result, musicians whose entourages may have once included their own personal drug dealers are now heading out on tour with personal trainers and fitness equipment, and private chefs along for the ride to craft meals that emphasize nutrition and wellbeing, not opulence.

As a result, octogenarian rockers such as Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger continue to entertain massive crowds in sold-out stadiums around the world.

It's a lesson that hasn't been lost on the new generation of music artists, either, who are also aware that the rigors of a concert tour demand a high level of physical fitness, particularly when delivering a two-hour-plus show night after night. For a closer look at some top acts who take their fitness seriously, read on to explore how these musicians stay in top shape for tour.