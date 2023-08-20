Here's Who Blue Bloods Star Vanessa Ray Is Married To In Real Life

Vanessa Ray and Landon Beard have an enduring love connection. In a 2021 "Women on Top" podcast interview, Ray opened up about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and going into treatment at a mental health facility, after which she and Beard adjusted their marriage accordingly. "...When I came back to the real world, Landon and I — my husband and I — had to have a ton of therapy as well within that," the "Blue Bloods" actor said. "Because here I am, changing, starting to take accountability for myself, trying to be present, and all of those things. And my husband is someone who takes care of everything." She added, "Ultimately, we've come out on the other side."

The pair has given each other sweet shoutouts on social media over the years. In 2021, Beard honored Ray's birthday via Instagram, writing, "She blesses every person she comes into contact with. It is I who got the gift when she was born." In response, Ray commented, "Honey, this is just the sweetest." Ray celebrated her and Beard's anniversary with a heartwarming Instagram post in June 2019. "Even in the past few months I've just realized more and more ways to love you and accept love from you," Ray wrote prior to adding, "Thank you for keeping our life wonderful." More recently, Ray commemorated their 2020 wedding anniversary by writing on social media to Beard, "Still crazy bout ya."

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.

