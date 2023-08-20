Tia Mowry's Daughter Cairo Is Growing Up To Be Her Mini-Me

Tia Mowry's daughter, Cairo Hardrict is a carbon copy of the "Instant Mom" star. Tia's fans have been keeping up with her career ever since she and her twin sister, Tamera Mowry launched "Sister, Sister." The sitcom premiered back in 1994, which means fans have watched her transform from a teen actor into an entrepreneur, wife, and mother. And though Tia willingly left her marriage behind in November 2022, when she broke things off with fellow actor, Cory Hardrict, per Entertainment Tonight, she'll always be a mom to their kids: Cree Hardrict and Cairo Hardrict.

Tia's oldest child, Cree was born on June 29, 2011, according to People. Meanwhile, Cairo was born seven years later, on May 4, 2018. And though Tia obviously adores her kids equally, she seems to be extra close to Cairo, even though she never thought she'd have a daughter. "I never really saw myself having a girl," posted Tia to Instagram in December 2022. "I don't know why? But I didn't. Maybe I was afraid of the pressures that come along with being a woman in this world." She continued, "God really knew what he was doing when he blessed me with you Cairo. Raising you has been one of the most fulfilled blessings."