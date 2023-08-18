Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Live Extremely Lavish Lives
Kourtney Kardashian prides herself in being a hands-on mother to her three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. The Poosh founder is known for putting her children above anything else, even going as far as stepping back from filming their reality show to focus on looking after them.
"It's definitely my favorite role in life," she told Parents of motherhood. "It has changed me and made me realize there is nothing else I would rather do with my time. Being a mom is what life is about. I hope people realize what the priorities in life should be and know [that] not everything has to be perfect." As for her parenting style, Kourtney implied that she's not one to spoil her children, taking to Instagram Story to share a quote that highlights the importance of quality time over material things. "A child is going to remember who was there, not what you spent on them," her story read. "Kids outgrow a toy & outfits, but they never outgrow time and love."
But the KarJenners are notorious for spoiling their children, what with the lavish birthday parties, designer clothes, and extraordinary experiences they shower their youngsters with. Kim Kardashian even reportedly asked to shut down part of Disneyland for North West's birthday. It's not quite the same for Kourtney's children, but it doesn't mean that the Kardashian-Disick kids don't get a taste of their parents' millions. The trio actually lives quite glamorously, too.
Kourtney built a bespoke playhouse for her children
With their parents having a reported combined net worth of over $100 million, you best believe that Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick are living it large — or at least as large as Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick allow. The kids are often decked out in designer clothing, sporting brands like Gucci, Balenciaga, and Supreme. Mason, the eldest of the bunch, also appears to be a big fan of Versace and Fendi. On one occasion, Penelope was even spotted toting around a coveted Birkin bag, which retails between $10,000 to $40,000. Not too shabby!
But beyond swanky outfits, Kourtney also treats her kids in more meaningful ways, like building them an entire playhouse in their massive backyard. In a tour she did of the playhouse with Architectural Digest, Kourtney dished that made it a "technology-free zone" where her kids can read books and play without the distraction of their phones and tablets. She even took into consideration their opinion in terms of design. "Everything that I looked at was a more modern, simple, sophisticated design," she said. "I think this is modern, but I think it's still cozy."
And true to Kardashian tradition, Kourtney also goes all out when it comes to her kids' birthdays. She threw Penelope a party complete with vegan and gluten-free food, Mason a Fortnite-themed bash with a DJ, gaming consoles, and massive projectors, and Reign a Tarzan-themed party with a real live monkey!
Even the kids' nanny got a taste of the glamor, too
Leah Barr, who used to work as Mason, Penelope, and Reign's nanny, even got a taste of what it's like to live as a Kardashian, just like the kids. The 20-something would sometimes take to TikTok the privileges she enjoys as the kids' caretaker, sharing that she got to ride on private planes and yachts, stay in cushy hotel rooms, hang out in hot tubs, visit places like Cabo and the Hamptons, and more, which just goes to show how generous Kourtney Kardashian can be as an employer.
And while Barr has already moved on from nannying to become a personal assistant to influencers and celebrities, she dished in a TikTok that she will always be grateful for the experience working under Kourtney. She clarified that "nothing ended on bad terms," and that she simply wanted to explore a different career outside of being a nanny. "Those were some of the best years of my life working for them," she said. "I love them dearly, and hope to always have them in my life."