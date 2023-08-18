Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Live Extremely Lavish Lives

Kourtney Kardashian prides herself in being a hands-on mother to her three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. The Poosh founder is known for putting her children above anything else, even going as far as stepping back from filming their reality show to focus on looking after them.

"It's definitely my favorite role in life," she told Parents of motherhood. "It has changed me and made me realize there is nothing else I would rather do with my time. Being a mom is what life is about. I hope people realize what the priorities in life should be and know [that] not everything has to be perfect." As for her parenting style, Kourtney implied that she's not one to spoil her children, taking to Instagram Story to share a quote that highlights the importance of quality time over material things. "A child is going to remember who was there, not what you spent on them," her story read. "Kids outgrow a toy & outfits, but they never outgrow time and love."

But the KarJenners are notorious for spoiling their children, what with the lavish birthday parties, designer clothes, and extraordinary experiences they shower their youngsters with. Kim Kardashian even reportedly asked to shut down part of Disneyland for North West's birthday. It's not quite the same for Kourtney's children, but it doesn't mean that the Kardashian-Disick kids don't get a taste of their parents' millions. The trio actually lives quite glamorously, too.