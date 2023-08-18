Why Hallmark Star Janine Turner And Alec Baldwin Really Broke Up
This article contains mention of addiction.
Janine Turner and Alec Baldwin were previously in a serious romantic relationship. Turner appeared on a 2014 "Oprah: Where Are They Now?" episode, during which she revealed that she first encountered Baldwin at an audition early on in her career. "Alec was across the room, and I remember looking at him. And he looked at me," Turner said. After the two "auditioned together," Turner wasn't selected for the project. Later, she was told the reason she didn't score the role was due to the fact that Baldwin "'was so taken with [her], he couldn't concentrate,'" Turner recalled. The Hallmark Channel actor said Baldwin "was very persistent" in courting her, and the pair ended up getting engaged.
In 2015, via Twitter Turner posted a past photo of herself and Baldwin from while they were an item. "Here I am engaged to @AlecBaldwin Look how happy we looked," Turner wrote. Per Closer Weekly, Turner and Baldwin went their separate ways in 1984, prior to their wedding taking place. During a 2023 interview with Page Six, Turner described the "30 Rock" star as her "first love." Turner has stated why she and Baldwin didn't stay together in the long run.
The relationship 'wasn't moving in the right direction'
Janine Turner and Alec Baldwin's relationship ultimately wasn't meant to be. In her 2023 chat with Page Six, Turner detailed why she and Baldwin didn't make it down the aisle after planning to get hitched. "We were engaged, and then it wasn't moving in the right direction, so we decided to part," Turner said. In addition, Turner spoke about the reason behind the breakup while appearing on "Oprah: Where Are They Now?" in 2014. "I loved Alec very much, so it was devastating," Turner said. "We both just knew that it was wrong... It wasn't healthy, and I knew I didn't want to live that way in my life. But it was still heartbreaking."
Turner then said that she "was drinking at the time" but was able to reach sobriety two years after she and Baldwin's split. "It was through that experience that we both actually found a way of life that is miraculous really," she said.The exes stayed on positive terms following the relationship's close, as the Los Angeles Times wrote in 1991 that Turner and Baldwin still communicated at times. "We have a bond," Turner said to the news outlet. Since the end of their romance, Turner and Baldwin have moved on to new chapters in their personal lives.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Janine Turner and Alec Baldwin are 'still friends'
Janine Turner and Alec Baldwin found different partners following their separation. Per Who's Dated Who?, it's been rumored that Turner dated men after Baldwin such as Sylvester Stallone, Mark Grace, and Mikhail Baryshnikov. It was reported by the Orlando Sentinel that Turner was pregnant in 1997 amid her relationship with sports executive Jerry Jones Jr.
The newspaper added that Turner had chosen not to publicly discuss the baby's father. She gave birth to a daughter named Juliette, whom she's raised as a single mom. "I would have loved for [Juliette] to have a father figure in her love, but he's just not a part of our lives," Turner said on "Oprah: Where Are They Now?" "I believe in traditional marriage ... But I also believe that sometimes it doesn't work out that way." She also stated that she was "not dating" at the time.
Baldwin, meanwhile, started seeing his wife, Hilaria, in 2011, and the two tied the knot in 2012, via Us Weekly. As Today wrote in 2023, they now have seven kids together. In recent years, a throwback picture of Turner and Baldwin was shared by Turner on Instagram. "Blast from the past. Feels like a past life. @alecbaldwininsta and moi," the "Northern Exposure" star wrote. Furthermore, Turner said to Page Six in 2023 that she and Baldwin are "still friends" to this day.