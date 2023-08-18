Why Hallmark Star Janine Turner And Alec Baldwin Really Broke Up

Janine Turner and Alec Baldwin's relationship ultimately wasn't meant to be. In her 2023 chat with Page Six, Turner detailed why she and Baldwin didn't make it down the aisle after planning to get hitched. "We were engaged, and then it wasn't moving in the right direction, so we decided to part," Turner said. In addition, Turner spoke about the reason behind the breakup while appearing on "Oprah: Where Are They Now?" in 2014. "I loved Alec very much, so it was devastating," Turner said. "We both just knew that it was wrong... It wasn't healthy, and I knew I didn't want to live that way in my life. But it was still heartbreaking."

Turner then said that she "was drinking at the time" but was able to reach sobriety two years after she and Baldwin's split. "It was through that experience that we both actually found a way of life that is miraculous really," she said.The exes stayed on positive terms following the relationship's close, as the Los Angeles Times wrote in 1991 that Turner and Baldwin still communicated at times. "We have a bond," Turner said to the news outlet. Since the end of their romance, Turner and Baldwin have moved on to new chapters in their personal lives.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).