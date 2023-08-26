How Wendy Williams Once Dissed Mary-Kate Olsen's Ex Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen's relationship with Olivier Sarkozy, the half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, became media fodder the minute they were spotted together in 2012. Despite the interest it generated, the fashion mogul kept their business private just like she's known for doing with her personal life in general. When Olsen said "yes" to Sarkozy, the public was none the wiser until she was photographed rocking an engagement ring in March 2014. "They were engaged for a bit before it came out," a source told People.

The approach was the same when it came to exchanging their vows. In November 2015, Olsen and Sarkozy wed in a super-secretive ceremony held in a New York apartment, requiring the 50-or-so guests to hand their phones over at the door. By and large, Olsen was successful at keeping her marriage out of the spotlight. But the same can't be said for the marriage's demise. Olsen and Sarkozy's April 2020 divorce got ugly really quickly. And documents tend to be part of the public record, whether Olsen likes it or not.

A month later, Olsen filed an emergency order to expedite the proceedings stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic on the accusation Sarkozy was forcing her out of their home, TMZ reported. Olsen's request was denied, according to People. When the details of the split came to light, it became open season for everyone and anyone to put their 2 cents. That includes Wendy Williams, who isn't one to keep her opinions to herself.