How Wendy Williams Once Dissed Mary-Kate Olsen's Ex Olivier Sarkozy
Mary-Kate Olsen's relationship with Olivier Sarkozy, the half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, became media fodder the minute they were spotted together in 2012. Despite the interest it generated, the fashion mogul kept their business private just like she's known for doing with her personal life in general. When Olsen said "yes" to Sarkozy, the public was none the wiser until she was photographed rocking an engagement ring in March 2014. "They were engaged for a bit before it came out," a source told People.
The approach was the same when it came to exchanging their vows. In November 2015, Olsen and Sarkozy wed in a super-secretive ceremony held in a New York apartment, requiring the 50-or-so guests to hand their phones over at the door. By and large, Olsen was successful at keeping her marriage out of the spotlight. But the same can't be said for the marriage's demise. Olsen and Sarkozy's April 2020 divorce got ugly really quickly. And documents tend to be part of the public record, whether Olsen likes it or not.
A month later, Olsen filed an emergency order to expedite the proceedings stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic on the accusation Sarkozy was forcing her out of their home, TMZ reported. Olsen's request was denied, according to People. When the details of the split came to light, it became open season for everyone and anyone to put their 2 cents. That includes Wendy Williams, who isn't one to keep her opinions to herself.
Wendy Williams had two issues with Sarkozy
Wendy Williams was delighted Mary-Kate Olsen was divorcing Olivier Sarkozy. "Good news for Mary-Kate Olsen. She's getting a divorce," the daytime talk show host said on "Wendy @ Home" in a May 2020 episode. In her view, Sarkozy was acting out of malice by allowing the lease to run out as a way to force Olsen out. "He's cruel though, just letting the lease run out," she said. "Would that make Mary-Kate homeless?" In her petition, Olsen did express fear of losing her home.
"I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home that we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well," Olsen argued. Williams suggested Sarkozy was acting in retaliation to the terms laid out by Olsen prior to their wedding. "She has an ironclad prenup and she wants it enforced — with the exception that she needs her stuff out of the house [they share]," Williams said.
But that wasn't the only reason Williams believed Olsen was better off without him. In her view, Olsen and Sarkozy's 17-year age gap — and height gap — were always off-putting. "He's so tall and she's so short. He always looked like he was dating his daughter," she said. Williams wasn't the only one. Sarkozy's ex-wife, Charlotte Bernard, reportedly disapproved of the relationship. "That's not right. It's grotesque," she told the National Inquirer in 2012.
Olivier Sarkozy's ex reportedly played a role in the divorce
Charlotte Bernard may not have liked that Olivier Sarkozy was in a relationship with Mary-Kate Olsen, but she may have been OK with sharing a roof with her. At the onset of the pandemic, Sarkozy reportedly sought to have his ex-wife, along with their son and daughter, move in with him and Olsen. "Olivier was concerned for the safety of his family in New York during the pandemic," a source told Page Six in May 2020. "He insisted to Mary-Kate that he wanted to bring his ex-wife, their kids, and his mother from the city to their Bridgehampton home."
But Olsen was not onboard. "Maybe French people culturally have a different view of marriage, and while Mary-Kate loves his children, it was too much to have his ex-wife living with them during the pandemic," the insider said. Despite how his wife felt about the ordeal, Sarkozy was determined to make it happen. That's reportedly when Olsen filed for divorce. "The moment MK drove out of the driveway in April, Olivier had his mother, kids, and wait for this ... Charlotte, his ex-wife, move in," a second insider told the outlet.
As Wendy Williams had anticipated, Olsen's "ironclad prenup" made the proceedings go smoother. "Her business interests and fortune are protected," a source told Us Weekly. Indeed, the divorce was finalized in just nine months. "[There's] no bad blood between them now," a source told Entertainment Tonight in January 2021.