Tragic Details About Michael Oher

This article includes references to addiction and mental health.

Some critics of the movie "The Blind Side" probably weren't blindsided by NFL player Michael Oher's allegations that the wealthy couple who once took him in, Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy, didn't always have his best interests at heart. Sandra Bullock's portrayal of Leigh Anne scored her an Academy Award over some fierce competition: Meryl Streep, Helen Mirren, Carey Mulligan, and Gabourey Sidibe. But Oher has always remained detached from Hollywood, despite its fascination with his story. In an August 2023 appearance on the "Unbreakable with Jay Glazer" podcast, he revealed that he hasn't even met Bullock.

It was the Tuohys who first went public with the rags-to-riches story of the impoverished teen who became an exceptional athlete with their guidance and support. The Tennessee couple shared their version of events with author Michael Lewis, whose book "The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game" served as the basis for the movie. "The Blind Side" gives viewers little insight into Oher's feelings and motivations, and it's Leigh Anne who becomes the center of the story. The film has also been derided by many critics for its "white savior" narrative.

But before the Tuohys were seemingly unfairly awarded a considerable amount of credit for Oher's accomplishments — which include being named a first-team SEC offensive lineman, earning a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, and winning a Super Bowl ring — the former NFL star overcame some tremendous obstacles without their aid. The couple Michael Oher once viewed as family has also become part of his tragic past.