The Scandal That Put Mark Meadows' Wife Debbie In The Spotlight

Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, is currently in hot water after he was charged with two felony counts in the wide-ranging indictment of 19 defendants, including Trump himself — and while it's his name in the spotlight, his wife, Debbie Meadows, previously weathered a scandal of her own. As reported by NBC News, Mark is being charged alongside others in the Trump administration for conspiring to "overturn the 2020 election" in Georgia. Politico notes that Mark is the first accused to file court papers seeking a transfer of the Georgia state prosecution to federal court, but his co-defendants are expected to follow.

This low moment in Mark's political career exemplifies how the one-time Trump advisor has fallen from grace, but we know that Debbie hasn't stayed on the right side of the law either. In 2020, Debbie was accused of voter fraud after she filed voter forms with false information, listing a residency in North Carolina where the couple did not live, per The Washington Post. After an investigation, neither Mark nor Debbie faced repercussions for the potentially fraudulent voter forms. "After a thorough review, my office has concluded that there is not sufficient evidence to bring charges against either of them in this matter," Attorney General Josh Stein said.

The situation raised eyebrows, especially because Debbie is married to one of the most prominent members of Trump's cabinet. So, what happened, and why did she lie about where she lived?