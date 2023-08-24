Why Ray J's Mom Sonja Norwood Once Sued Kim Kardashian

To say that Kim Kardashian and Ray J have a long (and by long, we mean loooong) history would be an understatement. The reality star and the singer dated for over half a decade in the early aughts, had one of their sex tapes released to the public, and to this day, remain embroiled in a he-said, she-said situation regarding the untimely (or was it?) release of said tape.

Apparently, it's not just Ray J who has quite a history with the Kardashians. His sister, Brandy, once employed Kim as her stylist and closet manager and Khloe Kardashian as her personal assistant. It's unclear whether they worked together before and after Kim dated Ray J, but what's certain is that the Kardashians and the Norwoods were tight once upon a time.

Even Sonja Norwood, Ray J and Brandy's mother, appeared to be chummy with the famous family — right up until she sued them and accused them of using her credit card without her consent.