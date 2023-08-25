How Shark Tank Guest Judge Emma Grede Really Became A Millionaire

To be a shark on "Shark Tank," you've got to have money – and a lot of it at that. The regular roster of investors on the show all have net worths of hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars, with Mark Cuban reportedly being the richest of the bunch with a staggering net worth of $5.1 billion.

Even the guest sharks are incredibly stacked. Gwyneth Paltrow, actor and Goop founder who appeared on the hit show during Season 14 has a fortune valued at $200 million. Season 13 guest, comedian Kevin Hart, who founded LOL, is reportedly worth $450 million, while Ashton Kutcher, actor and venture capitalist, has around $200 million in his bank account. In 2021, entrepreneur Emma Grede made history when she became the first black woman to star as a judge on "Shark Tank." The UK native reportedly has a net fortune valued at a jaw-dropping $360 million.

You may not be familiar with Grede, but you may know the brands she helped flourish. To the uninitiated, Grede, one of Forbes' richest self-made women, happened to have co-founded Good American with Khloe Kardashian and Safely with Kris Jenner and is a founding partner of Skims with Kim Kardashian and her husband Jems Grede. Yup, that's right — Grede made her millions by partnering with the Kardashians.