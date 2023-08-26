The Transformation Of Karlie Kloss From Childhood To 31 Years Old

Model Karlie Kloss is a household name in the fashion industry. She's walked countless runways and modeled for just about every high-end designer in the world, including Christian Dior, Oscar de la Renta, and Versace, to name a few. We've seen her on dozens of fashion campaigns for Marc Jacobs and Kate Spade and in television commercials for Estee Lauder and L'Oréal. It's safe to say that Kloss' resume is never-ending, and at the age of 31, she isn't going anywhere.

Despite being one of the most well-known models in the industry, most people don't know that Kloss is more than just a pretty face. She's a techie and even created a camp for girls to get them interested in STEM-related careers. She was previously recognized on the Time 100 Most Influential People list for her philanthropic achievements and continues to be a role model for young women. "I am deeply ambitious and driven, and there are a lot of big things I want to do – big things," Kloss told Vogue in 2019.

There's plenty to learn about Kloss. From her humble beginnings in the midwest to becoming a devoted mother of two, here is the transformation of Karlie Kloss from childhood to 31.