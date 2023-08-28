What's The Real Meaning Of Over For You By Morgan Evans? Here's What We Think

"Over For You" is packed full of sad, emotionally charged lyrics, but is the song based on Evans' real life? Yes, "Over For You" is actually about Evans' 2022 divorce from fellow singer Kelsea Ballerini. To get more specific, the song seems to be an open letter to Ballerini — who filed for divorce, per People — where he tries to pinpoint when she emotionally checked out of their marriage. "How long have you been waiting / To take our pictures down? / How long have you been breaking? / Why am I just finding out?" asked Evans during the song's opening (via Genius). Later in the song, Evans pours out his heart as he lists all of the things he'd have done to make things work, including searching "the world for you."

"Over For You" was just the first tier, however, as Evans eventually released a five-part documentary where he went in-depth about the song's inspiration: his divorce form Ballerini. According to CMT, he channeled his emotions about their divorce through the song. "It ["Over For You"] was the only song I'd written in two months," revealed Evans during the interview. "I just sat in the corner of the room. I was like, 'Well, look, I'm going to be useless today unless I just tell [my collaborators] what's going on." He continued, "That's what happened. I had that title just as a songwriter in general, you're writing down titles all the time from life. But yeah, it just came about as a, 'Hey, this is what's going on.'"