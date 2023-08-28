What's The Real Meaning Of Over For You By Morgan Evans? Here's What We Think
Australian country music star Morgan Evans has been feeling super sentimental lately, but he has a great excuse for being down in the dumps. In April, Evans blamed "unexpected heartbreak" as the catalyst for "Life Upside Down," his brand-new EP. "I called the EP Life Upside Down because this collection of music could only have come from this time, when my life felt exactly that," Evans shared in a press release for the song (via Taste of Country). "To me, these five tracks journey through unexpected heartbreak, self-rediscovery, new beginnings and a new found gratitude for the present moment."
During a later interview with Taste of Country, Evans further explained what inspired him to pursue this project, which hits on emotions beyond despair. "The whole conversation of, 'What are we gonna call this group of songs' was such a weird conversation, because... they don't really fit together, other than the fact that they came from this time in my life where I kinda felt like it was being turned upside down," Evans shared. One of the most popular songs from the EP is 2022's "Over For You," which has garnered an intense fan following and a healthy conversation surrounding the song's weepy lyrics. Fortunately, we know the real meaning behind "Over For You."
Over For You is about Morgan Evans' divorce from Kelsea Ballerini
"Over For You" is packed full of sad, emotionally charged lyrics, but is the song based on Evans' real life? Yes, "Over For You" is actually about Evans' 2022 divorce from fellow singer Kelsea Ballerini. To get more specific, the song seems to be an open letter to Ballerini — who filed for divorce, per People — where he tries to pinpoint when she emotionally checked out of their marriage. "How long have you been waiting / To take our pictures down? / How long have you been breaking? / Why am I just finding out?" asked Evans during the song's opening (via Genius). Later in the song, Evans pours out his heart as he lists all of the things he'd have done to make things work, including searching "the world for you."
"Over For You" was just the first tier, however, as Evans eventually released a five-part documentary where he went in-depth about the song's inspiration: his divorce form Ballerini. According to CMT, he channeled his emotions about their divorce through the song. "It ["Over For You"] was the only song I'd written in two months," revealed Evans during the interview. "I just sat in the corner of the room. I was like, 'Well, look, I'm going to be useless today unless I just tell [my collaborators] what's going on." He continued, "That's what happened. I had that title just as a songwriter in general, you're writing down titles all the time from life. But yeah, it just came about as a, 'Hey, this is what's going on.'"
Kelsea Ballerinia is not a fan of Over For You
Even though "Over For You" was inspired by sad events, Morgan Evans' fans have totally fallen in love with it. "After I played it that first time and those videos of it kind of went crazy on the internet, and it people picked them up and played it on the radio stations and stuff like that, it became other people's songs," Evans told Billboard. However, "Over For You" has one big, outspoken critic: Evans' ex-wife. Kelsea Ballerini.
During an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Ballerini expressed her anger over the way Evans portrayed her in the song. "Who you marry is not who you divorce," said Ballerini (via Rolling Stone). "As he's putting out a song about being blindsided, he's taking half the house that he didn't pay for." Ballerini also called Evans "opportunistic." "If I'm being honest, I felt like that was really opportunistic for him to put that out when he did when we were still going through the legalities of getting divorced," shared the singer (via Entertainment Tonight). "I felt really used in that moment ... But publicly exploiting it feels a little nasty to me, before it's final."
With that said, Evans and Ballerini actually seem one and the same, as Evans' song actually came a few days after she released her own divorce-inspired project: an EP called "Rolling Up The Welcome Mat," along with a short film by the same name.