Red Flags In Patrick And Brittany Mahomes' Marriage

Since former pro soccer player Brittany Matthews became Brittany Mahomes in March 2022, her marriage to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has gone through the gauntlet. In fact, the couple hadn't even made it to the altar yet when Twitter users started speculating that Brittany viewed her first pregnancy in 2020 as nothing more than a form of financial security. "Guaranteed she stopped taking her birth control right after he signed that contract," one cynic wrote. This was in reference to the record-breaking 10-year contract extension worth over $500 million that Patrick signed after leading his team to victory in Super Bowl LIV. Others applauded Brittany upon learning the Mahomes' big baby news, with another person tweeting, "I ain't mad at her, girl seal that deal."

Brittany and Patrick waited until after the birth of their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, to get hitched. But bucking tradition by doing the wedding and baby thing backward is hardly a red flag for a marriage nowadays.

By the time they added a baby to the mix in 2021, the couple had been together for around eight years. They're high school sweethearts who survived doing the long-distance thing in college, but sometimes, spouses who begin a relationship at such a young age eventually grow apart or start to struggle with that pesky seven-year itch. As unofficial relationship reps, we're also going to call a few red flags on Brittany and Patrick's marital plays.