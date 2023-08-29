Bachelorette Alum Josh Seiter Dead At 36

Josh Seiter, a former "The Bachelorette" contestant who participated in Season 11 of the reality series, has died. He was 36 years old.

Seiter's death was announced by his family, who shared the tragic news on Instagram. In a statement, they wrote: "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua's unexpected passing. As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world." They did not disclose the cause of his death, but they say they "find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace." They also shared the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for anyone battling mental health issues needing special assistance.

Seiter's death comes days after the former reality star shared personal details about his mental health with his followers. Just days before his family reported his untimely death, he wrote in a post that he was "surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile." Over the years, Seiter shared words of comfort on social media with those in a similar situation.