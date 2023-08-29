The Iconic Look Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Clearly Inherited From Angelina
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has always had her own fierce sense of style. Still, the teenager loves to pay homage to her mom's unique aesthetic, including the iconic look Shiloh clearly inherited from Angelina Jolie. Splash News snapped Shiloh heading to meet a friend for lunch in Studio City, Los Angeles, on August 29, and Angelina and Brad Pitt's daughter bore a startling resemblance to her famous mother, rocking a blonde buzz cut with a touch of pink highlighting her cropped locks.
Shiloh's style has evolved quite a bit over the years. However, following in Angelina's footsteps, she has always had a devil-may-care attitude toward fashion. She steadfastly refuses to follow societal "norms," remaining true to herself and dressing how she chooses. There was a time when Shiloh wished to go by a totally different name, John, and would only dress in stereotypical cis-male-gendered clothing, such as suits and ties, baggy shorts, and long, loose t-shirts.
Tabloids and armchair child psychologists harbored an unhealthy obsession with Shiloh's fashion sense. Salon notes that Angelina was even accused of "bad parenting," presumably for not forcing Shiloh into frilly pink dresses and Mary Janes. Instead, Angelina steadfastly defended her daughter's unique sense of style. "[Shiloh dresses like] a little dude," Angelina told Vanity Fair in 2010 (via Us Weekly). "Shiloh, we feel, has Montenegro style. It's how people dress there. She likes tracksuits; she likes [regular] suits. She likes to dress like a boy." But Shiloh's evolution also involves emulating her mom — on more than one occasion.
Following in mom's experimental footsteps
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wears the clothes she likes and likes the clothes she wears. She shifts styles seamlessly, alternating from buzzed hair and sportswear to top knots and designer dresses in the flash of a camera. Angelina Jolie is the same regarding her fashion picks. The actor has an unmistakable style aesthetic, and although she mainly favors all-black these days, it hasn't always been that way.
Angelina has experimented wildly with her style over the years... with emphasis on wild — like wearing her then-husband Billy-Bob Thornton's blood encased in a pendant around her neck. "It was never a vial...it was like a flower press," she explained to Entertainment Weekly, shooting down reports it was a fluid-filled ampoule. "It was like from a slight cut on your finger, and you press your fingerprint in. It was kind of a sweet gesture. I thought it was kind of romantic!"
Angelina has also drastically changed her hair. She's experimented with various cuts and colors, including a red Kate Gosselin-style number, curly locks, bangs, sleek, short bobs, cute pixie crops, and buzzcuts, just like Shiloh. Angelina shaved her locks off to star in 1998's "Gia," for which she won her first Oscar. However, unlike her daughter's pink-hued blonde, Angelina chose punk rock black for her buzz cut. Still, like Shiloh, Angelina is currently sporting blonde hair for her Chloe collaboration, according to Vogue. It's the first time she has been fair-haired since her second Oscar-winning performance in 1999's "Girl Interrupted."
Style inspirations and locks of love
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's style evolution continues to flourish. These days, she's equally comfortable clad in a tracksuit and sneakers, busting out impressive dance moves as she graces the red carpet in glamorous gowns. The teen stunned the crowds at the 2021 UK red-carpet premiere of "Eternals." Shiloh wore her mom's gorgeous black and white 2019 Dior dress she specially altered to fit her tastes. InStyle reports that it was a maxi gown when Angelina wore it to the "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" press conference paired with heels. Shiloh decided to hike the hemline above her knees and wear the dress with flats.
It wasn't the first time Shiloh raided her mom's expansive closet of designer duds. According to Life & Style, at another "Eternals" premiere, the budding fashionista was clad in the Gabriela Hearst nude-colored raw silk dress Angelina wore to the Parisian "Women for Bees" project in July 2021. Once again, Shiloh added her own unique take by chopping the full-length frock into an asymmetric style. "My kids are all mixed with vintage and in my old Oscars dress," Angelina told Entertainment Tonight. "We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff."
Meanwhile, Angelina may not be going full-on buzz cut again, but she has been chopping her mane recently. The actor shared a post on Instagram explaining that her family is sending locks of their hair to feature in an art exhibition showing support for women fighting oppression in Iran.