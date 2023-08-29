The Iconic Look Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Clearly Inherited From Angelina

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has always had her own fierce sense of style. Still, the teenager loves to pay homage to her mom's unique aesthetic, including the iconic look Shiloh clearly inherited from Angelina Jolie. Splash News snapped Shiloh heading to meet a friend for lunch in Studio City, Los Angeles, on August 29, and Angelina and Brad Pitt's daughter bore a startling resemblance to her famous mother, rocking a blonde buzz cut with a touch of pink highlighting her cropped locks.

Shiloh's style has evolved quite a bit over the years. However, following in Angelina's footsteps, she has always had a devil-may-care attitude toward fashion. She steadfastly refuses to follow societal "norms," remaining true to herself and dressing how she chooses. There was a time when Shiloh wished to go by a totally different name, John, and would only dress in stereotypical cis-male-gendered clothing, such as suits and ties, baggy shorts, and long, loose t-shirts.

Tabloids and armchair child psychologists harbored an unhealthy obsession with Shiloh's fashion sense. Salon notes that Angelina was even accused of "bad parenting," presumably for not forcing Shiloh into frilly pink dresses and Mary Janes. Instead, Angelina steadfastly defended her daughter's unique sense of style. "[Shiloh dresses like] a little dude," Angelina told Vanity Fair in 2010 (via Us Weekly). "Shiloh, we feel, has Montenegro style. It's how people dress there. She likes tracksuits; she likes [regular] suits. She likes to dress like a boy." But Shiloh's evolution also involves emulating her mom — on more than one occasion.