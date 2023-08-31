Oprah Has A Messy Relationship With Her Stepmom Barbara Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey may be everyone's fairy godmother, but she didn't have a healthy relationship with the mother figures in her own life, particularly her birth mom, Vernita Lee, and stepmom, Barbara Winfrey. The queen of all media even once admitted that the main reason why she never considered having children was because she wasn't "mothered well," telling BBC: "I never felt compelled to do it. I always felt that I don't even know how to do that."

When Lee died in 2018, Oprah wrote in an essay that they had a "complicated relationship." The host lamented over the fact that she had very little to say to her mother during her final days, but she shared that she eventually learned how to forgive Lee for leaving her when she was a child. "'I know it must have been hard for you as a 17-year-old pregnant, scared girl in Mississippi. Many people no doubt told you to get rid of that baby," she wrote. "To have an abortion or give me away. But you didn't. And for that I thank you. I know you did the best you could with what you had."

Oprah made peace with Lee before her death, but the same can't be said for Barbara, with whom Oprah went head-to-head in court.