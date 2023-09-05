Why Tristan Thompson Still Lives With Khloe Kardashian After Their Split

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have such a complicated relationship they could have a spin-off show. Normally, you would want your ex as far away from you as possible, but Thompson and Kardashian have chosen an unusual route as the Los Angeles Lakers player still lives with the reality star.

The former couple's relationship is complex and has been since they started dating in 2016, per US Weekly. Before long, Kardashian and Thompson announced they were expecting their first child together. Initially, things between the two seemed picture-perfect, and it looked as though Kardashian had finally found the man for her. But 48 hours before "The Kardashians" star gave birth to the couple's baby girl, she learned that Thompson had cheated on her. And who would have known this would only be the first of many?

From Jordyn Woods to random women, Thompson continued to be unfaithful to Kardashian. It seemed like a never-ending cycle between the two, even as Kardashian welcomed her second child with the basketball star. No matter how badly Thompson treated Kardashian, she maintained a good relationship with him for their kids. On "The Kardashians," she shared, "Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side," Their co-parenting relationship is so good that the reality star has welcomed Thompson into her home — but there's a reason why he continues to live with Kardashian.