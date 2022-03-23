Tristan Thompson Finally Makes The News For A Positive Reason

Tabloids have not been kind to NBA player Tristan Thompson over the past couple of years. If not for his achievements in basketball, he would always make the headlines due to his involvement with reality star Khloé Kardashian.

The two started dating in 2016, but their relationship was nothing but tumultuous. Thompson was often accused of cheating with multiple women throughout the course of their relationship, including Jordyn Woods, who is a friend of the Kardashians. The athlete's issues with cheating reached a fever pitch in 2021 when it became public that he had conceived a child while he was still together with Khloé. He did, however, apologize to the Good American founder and everyone who had been involved in the scandal.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately ... Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," Thompson wrote on his Instagram Story in January. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry." Tristan and Khloé have since split, and he's no longer a mainstay in the headlines — except now, but for an entirely different reason.