Tristan Thompson Finally Makes The News For A Positive Reason
Tabloids have not been kind to NBA player Tristan Thompson over the past couple of years. If not for his achievements in basketball, he would always make the headlines due to his involvement with reality star Khloé Kardashian.
The two started dating in 2016, but their relationship was nothing but tumultuous. Thompson was often accused of cheating with multiple women throughout the course of their relationship, including Jordyn Woods, who is a friend of the Kardashians. The athlete's issues with cheating reached a fever pitch in 2021 when it became public that he had conceived a child while he was still together with Khloé. He did, however, apologize to the Good American founder and everyone who had been involved in the scandal.
"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately ... Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," Thompson wrote on his Instagram Story in January. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry." Tristan and Khloé have since split, and he's no longer a mainstay in the headlines — except now, but for an entirely different reason.
Tristan Thompson raises epilepsy awareness in honor of his brother
Tristan Thompson is making an effort to let the world know about epilepsy. The Chicago Bulls player has teamed up with the Epilepsy Foundation to give tribute to his brother, Amari, who was diagnosed with epilepsy back in 2007. He is hosting a sweepstakes, where the winner will get a pair of autographed sneakers and a jersey, both of which Thompson will wear in his upcoming game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, his old team.
"My little brother has Epilepsy, so this has always been a cause that is close to my heart," the athlete said on the sweepstakes page. "I've seen the hardships Amari goes through, and I want to make a difference and help in any way that I can for all those living with epilepsy."
This isn't the first time that Thompson has supported the cause. In 2013, he started the Amari Thompson Foundation to help finance programs dedicated to helping those struggling with epilepsy. "My brother having epilepsy and seeing what he goes through ... it motivates me. I try to do everything I can to raise money and awareness with my voice and my name," he told the Toronto Star in 2015. "I just wanted to help those who are going through the same thing as me and my family went through. I wanted to do something that was very positive and to help other families that are going through it."