The Untold Truth Of Jesse Williams

Chances are that you have noticed how beautiful Jesse Williams is, with his gorgeous ice blue eyes, perfect bone structure, and sculpted bod. But the actor is much more than just a pretty face — and, in fact, he is also more than an actor. Williams is a social justice advocate who has done important work politically and on the front lines, as well as by way of his creative pursuits. Through his production and technology companies, Williams has ensured that his mission of increasing inclusion and equality comes across loud and clear. "I'm more comfortable around social-justice work," he told GQ when asked about how his activism pairs with his Hollywood career. "I've been doing it much longer, and it means more to me. But I need both to sustain a balanced life."

Williams began his screen career in 2006, breaking out two years later when he appeared as a hunky love interest for one of the main characters in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2." The next year, he shot to worldwide fame as Dr. Jackson Avery on "Grey's Anatomy," where he remained a series regular until 2021. After leaving the juggernaut, Williams took his talents to Broadway, broadening his horizons and, in the process, earning widespread acclaim for his work in the play "Take Me Out." While he had a relatively easy road to fame once he committed to acting, what Williams has done since become famous is truly fascinating (as is his pre-fame life).