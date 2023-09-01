Joey Camasta: What We Know About Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Best Friend

If you're a true "Jersey Shore" fan, you've seen mainstay Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's BFF, comedian Joey Camasta. He appeared in the MTV phenomenon's reboot, "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," and has a career in entertainment of his own. So, here's everything we know about what Camasta's been up to lately.

Long before he ever met the reality star, Camasta had a career as a makeup artist and was employed by MAC Cosmetics in 1997. Eventually serving celebrity clientele, he first crossed paths with his future BFF in 2010 when he was hired to do her makeup for a photoshoot while she was filming "Jersey Shore" Season 2. As the story goes, Snooki arrived at the studio straight from the club after one of her notorious nights out and asked Camasta if he would drink more alcohol with her. "[Camasta] was taking shots with me at 7 a.m.," Snooki recounted. "And that's when I knew, like, this might be my soul brother."

The two lives of the party have been attached at the hip ever since, with Camasta even becoming an ancillary character on "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation." He even attended the Season 6 premiere party in August 2023 alongside other members of the "Shore" family. Although most audiences first met him through his friendship with Snooki, Camasta has made a name of his own through his animated personality.