Below Deck's Original Captain Wasn't Captain Lee Rosbach

Shut the front door! or rather, batten down the hatches! The original skipper slated to star in "Below Deck" wasn't Captain Lee Rosbach, which seems unimaginable as "Below Deck" wouldn't be "Below Deck" without that salty old sea dog. Per Bravo, Captain Lee has remained a steady presence over the seasons, steering the Honor, Ohana, Valor, My Seanna, and other luxurious mega yachts through some stormy times, most of which have resulted from the drama onboard, not the tranquil turquoise waters they glide on.

Fans got a glimpse of life at sea without Captain Lee when "Below Deck" veteran Captain Sandy Yawn stepped into his boat shoes during Season 10. However, before you could say, "Ahoy, matey!" Captain Lee made his" Below Deck" return to the tiller. "I feel like I'm back where I belong. It's like riding a bike... but it's a big bike," the bearded rogue announced in a sneak peek trailer. "How did the kids behave?" he asked. "Good," Captain Sandy replied — lying through her teeth.

Captain Lee first jumped aboard during Season One and has only missed a few charters. However, "The Stud of the Sea," famous for his iconic side-eye and witty one-liners, nearly didn't make the reality TV cut. "I wasn't really prepared to be on a TV show. It all happened accidentally because I wasn't supposed to be the captain," he revealed (via Cosmopolitan). "If it hadn't been dumped in my lap, I never would have done it," the silver fox admitted.