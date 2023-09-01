How Shereé Whitfield Found Out Her Ex Bob Whitfield Had A Secret Child

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Sheree Whitfield recently found out her ex-husband, Bob Whitfield, hid a child from her during their marriage — in quite possibly the most disrespectful way imaginable. Sheree hasn't been romantically involved with the former Atlanta Falcons player since they divorced in 2007, following seven years as spouses and the birth of their two biological children, according to Bravo. After the split, the exes had trouble putting their past contention behind them. Once, Bravo's cameras even followed them into family court when Bob infamously made fun of Sheree after he succeeded in getting the judge to postpone their child support case.

During later seasons of "RHOA," the divorcees appeared quite flirty at times when they attempted to get over the painful memories of their marriage. One example is that time Bob joked about moving into Sheree's gorgeous mansion, which she famously nicknamed Chateau Sheree. "I look at it like this. Your house is bigger than mine, can I move in," Bob asked during Season 9, Episode 3 of "RHOA." Of course, Sheree shut him down, arguing that they should take "baby steps." Ultimately, the ex-spouses never fully reconciled and are both in different relationships today. However, Bob recently returned to the show and dropped a major bomb on his ex-wife and made an amendment to their family tree.