Same-Sex Celebrity Couples Who Are Parents

Though 520 anti-LGBTQ+ state bills have been introduced in 2023 (as of August, according to the Human Rights Campaign), there are plenty of communities where different sexual orientations and gender identities are accepted and valued. And because of this increased acceptance and the diminishment of archaic stereotypes, it's become more normalized for same-sex people to do "traditional" things such as marry and have children.

Academic research shows kids who grow up with parents with differing sexual orientations or gender identities develop just as well or better than those in homes with heterosexual, cisgender couples — a fact that has allowed more queer people to have families than ever before. Per the U.S. Census Bureau, there were roughly 1.2 million same-sex households in America as of 2021, and about 15% of them had at least one child.

Many of our favorite queer celebrities are parents, but here we chose to focus on couples, which means we did not include famous gay dads like Andy Cohen or his bestie Anderson Cooper (even though Cooper parents with his ex). We also left off divorced or separated queer parents, like Rosie O'Donnell, B.D. Wong, Sara Gilbert, and Ricky Martin. And for the sake of uniformity, we stuck to couples raising kids together rather than those who raised their kids with someone else and then remarried, such as Melissa Etheridge or Jodie Foster. Even then, we couldn't fit everyone on our list, so apologies to Alec Mapa, Samira Wiley, Greg Berlanti, and their spouses, who almost made it. Here are 14 other same-sex celebrity couples who are proud parents and raising children.