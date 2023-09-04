Tragic Details About The Price Is Right's Bob Barker

The late game show host Bob Barker cemented his name in small screen history books with a career spanning five decades and some change. Barker began hosting "Truth or Consequences" in 1956 and exited the show in 1975, three years after getting started on "The Price Is Right." Barker's eighteen-year-run on "Truth or Consequences" was undoubtedly admirable, but what exactly kept him on "The Price Is Right" for thirty-five years straight?

"The first thing that pops to mind is ... the money, of course!" Barker playfully quipped in an interview with People. The acclaimed television personality quickly remarked that he had an amazing team behind him, putting in effort just as passionately. "I had the pleasure of working with a dedicated and talented cast and crew for 35 great years," Barker told the publication. Having a platform to bring awareness on the care of pets also contributed toward his longevity, he added.

Sixteen years after Barker retired from "The Price Is Right," he died of natural causes in his California residence. He was 99. As a staple in American homes, Barker brought more smiles than frowns to his audience. His own life was just as dynamic, full of peaks and valleys. Losses that hit hard, health struggles — some life-threatening, and a hard childhood. Keep scrolling to find out the tragic details about Bob Barker.