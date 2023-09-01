Why Nick Gehlfuss Left Chicago Med After 8 Seasons

Actor Nick Gehlfuss has revealed the reasoning behind concluding his long-running starring role on "Chicago Med." Gehlfuss portrayed the character Dr. Will Halstead for over 160 episodes of "Chicago Med" from 2015 to 2023. Over the years, he additionally played this role on certain episodes of the series "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Fire." In a 2016 chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Gehlfuss spoke about the rare opportunity of being able to act in three different shows of a franchise.

"That's what makes this whole franchise so unprecedented. They're seamlessly intertwined; it's synergy at its finest," Gehlfuss said of the three series. "An actor, when they get on a TV show, they're unavailable because they have no time, but here you get to book other jobs on top of that like going to the other shows. It's a dream come true, really." Us Weekly wrote in May 2023 that Gehfluss' last episode of "Chicago Med" had been released, and his leaving had taken place following a total of eight seasons with the show. Amid this episode airing, Gehfluss detailed that he walked away from the well-known part because he was ready for a new chapter.