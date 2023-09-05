What The Cast Of The Blind Side Looks Like Today

Released in 2009, "The Blind Side" told the purportedly true story of how Leigh Anne Tuohy (Sandra Bullock) and husband Sean (Tim McGraw) adopted Black teenager Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron), who spent his life in and out of the foster care system due to his mother's (Adriane Lenox) addiction. Oher went on to become a high school football sensation and ultimately played eight seasons in the NFL before retiring in 2016. The film became a smash hit, earning more than $309 million at the international box office, and landing an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, while Bullock took home an Oscar for Best Actress.

In 2023, however, "The Blind Side" received renewed interest when Oher filed a lawsuit against the Tuohys. In the suit, Oher alleges that the Tuohys never actually adopted him, but tricked him into signing a document that placed him in a conservatorship. Oher also contended that the Tuohys made big bucks from the movie while he never saw a dime and that he was duped into signing away the rights to his life story for no compensation. The Tuohys' attorney responded with a statement, as reported by Today, reading, "The idea that the Tuohys have ever sought to profit off Mr. Oher is not only offensive, it is transparently ridiculous." As the situation continues to generate headlines, let's look back at the cast of "The Blind Side" to see what they look like today.