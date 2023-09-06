Scandalous Details About Mel Gibson's Personal Life

There is no doubt Mel Gibson is one of Hollywood's biggest actors and filmmakers. He is known for his ability to perform in a variety of movies, ranging from action flicks like "Lethal Weapon" to rom-coms like "What Women Want." He also has directed award-winning films that include "Braveheart" and "The Passion of the Christ." Gibson's career in film spans over five decades. However, despite his prolific career in the entertainment industry, his accomplishments have been tainted by his bad reputation for being sexist, antisemitic, racist, and homophobic.

Since becoming a prominent actor in Hollywood, Gibson has occasionally said questionable things, but nothing compared to his behavior during an arrest in 2006. Gibson's drunken behavior was abhorrent, and he used extremely offensive language as he berated the arresting officer. The release of the police report from the arrest and a domestic violence incident between him and former girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva changed the path of the actor's career for years to come.

Here's a look at Gibson's most scandalous details from his personal life.