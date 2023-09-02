Weird Things Everybody Ignores About Joe Burrow & Olivia Holzmacher's Relationship

If you're a fan of the NFL, then you have definitely heard of Joe Burrow. After making waves as a quarterback at Lousiana State University, the young talent achieved widespread recognition when he was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020. "It's a dream come true to finally be picked. And to get to play so close to home, me and my family couldn't be more excited about it," Burrow told 247 Sports. Since that life-changing day, Burrow has curated a successful run as the Bengals' quarterback, even leading the team to the 2022 Super Bowl.

While Burrow has been thrust into the public spotlight, the Ohio native has remained grounded and supported with the help of his family, friends, and longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, to whom he recently got engaged. According to E! News, the information was revealed on Adam "Pacman" Jones' podcast, "The Pat McAfee Show." "I think life is great for Burrow. Just got engaged, too," he said.

As the lovebirds prepare to walk down the aisle, we wanted to take a deep dive into some of the weird things about their relationship.