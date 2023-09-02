Weird Things Everybody Ignores About Joe Burrow & Olivia Holzmacher's Relationship
If you're a fan of the NFL, then you have definitely heard of Joe Burrow. After making waves as a quarterback at Lousiana State University, the young talent achieved widespread recognition when he was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020. "It's a dream come true to finally be picked. And to get to play so close to home, me and my family couldn't be more excited about it," Burrow told 247 Sports. Since that life-changing day, Burrow has curated a successful run as the Bengals' quarterback, even leading the team to the 2022 Super Bowl.
While Burrow has been thrust into the public spotlight, the Ohio native has remained grounded and supported with the help of his family, friends, and longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, to whom he recently got engaged. According to E! News, the information was revealed on Adam "Pacman" Jones' podcast, "The Pat McAfee Show." "I think life is great for Burrow. Just got engaged, too," he said.
As the lovebirds prepare to walk down the aisle, we wanted to take a deep dive into some of the weird things about their relationship.
Olivia Holzmacher hasn't made many appearances on Joe Burrow's social media
When it comes to social media, it's not unusual for people to post about their romantic relationships and partners. This has certainly been the case for Joe Burrow's longtime partner, Olivia Holzmacher. Since the couple started dating in 2017, the Kroger senior process specialist has consistently highlighted their love — and Burrow's various achievements. "Thankful to be by your side Joe and to be a part of the past three seasons," Holzmacher wrote ahead of the 2020 NFL draft. "Tonight will be once in a lifetime for you." In another post, which she captioned with a heart emoji, the two can be seen cheesing for the camera at what looks like a wedding.
While the Ohio native is no stranger to posting about her man, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has only one photo with his longtime girlfriend on his grid, which was uploaded in 2018. "The first chapter was a pretty great one. Now it's time to write the next one," his caption reads. Following his transfer to LSU, Burrow's posts have mainly focused on his football journey. However, Holzmacher's absence on Burrow's profile may be due to him not controlling his own social media channels. In 2022, he admitted to Cincinnati.com that he deleted Twitter and Instagram from his phone, stating, "I haven't had (those apps) for a while."
Did Olivia Dunne shoot her shot with Joe Burrow?
When you're a quarterback for the NFL, there's a definite chance you'll receive non-stop attention from dedicated sports fans and romantic admirers. Cincinnati Bengals player Joe Burrow is no exception to this fact, with an array of people developing crushes on him. For instance in the latter half of 2022, LSU gymnast and social media influencer Olivia Dunne turned heads when she posted two photos with Burrow. In September 2022, she uploaded an Instagram Story of herself posed alongside a portrait of the former college athlete, per Outkick. Then, one month later, she included a photo of herself and Burrow throwing up an L in one of her TikTok videos.
But things really took an interesting turn during the 2023 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. In an Instagram Story, Dunne seemingly supported Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals — who lost out on playing in the game — by wearing an LSU jersey with the latter's old number. "Still repping," she wrote, per The U.S. Sun. While Dunne's social media posts have turned some heads due to Burrow's longtime relationship with Olivia Holzmacher, it may be a simple misunderstanding. In addition to attending the same college, the two LSU talents share an agent, which could be the reason behind the gymnast's social media camaraderie.
Joe Burrow has been the subject of Deuxmoi cheating rumors
Like many professional athletes, Joe Burrow's relationship integrity has come into question due to some eye-opening rumors. At the start of 2023, gossip website Deuxmoi posted a blind item to its Instagram Story, in which a user claimed Burrow frequently cheated on Olivia Holzmacher during his time at Louisiana State University. "I went to LSU while joe was there, and the only real tea people had about him was that he was a serial cheater and his method of action was through IG dms," they wrote (via TikTok). While attending LSU, he and Olivia were in a long-distance relationship, with the latter living in Ohio.
In another blind item posted by Deuxmoi, an unidentified individual echoed similar sentiments, stating that his relationship status was always unknown. "My friend in (block sorority) at LSU hooked up with him a lot," they added (via Reddit). Even though these rumors are scandalous, they are just that — rumors. Since starting their Instagram profile, the people behind Deuxmoi have consistently encouraged followers to take all blind item submissions with a grain of salt. "Information on this website may contain inaccuracies. The proprietor of this website does not make warranty as to the reliability, validity or correctness of the content of the site's content or the information sent directly from sources," Deuxmoi's disclaimer reads.
Joe Burrow doesn't talk about Olivia Holzmacher during interviews
Since getting drafted to play in the NFL, Joe Burrow's star has continued to reach unimaginable heights. From brand deals and exclusive party invites, to his hefty football salary and lavish Ohio home, it's safe to say the young talent is living the good life. But when it comes to his love life, Burrow has kept a tight seal on his relationship with Olivia Holzmacher. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback regularly discusses his football beginnings, and even his close relationship with his family, during interviews with major networks and podcasts, but Holzmacher has failed to come up.
This significantly contrasts with other football stars like Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson, who constantly talk about their long-term partners. While Burrow's lack of Holzmacher-based statements might seem weird to some fans, a source told Us Weekly they've always kept their relationship low-key. In an interview on the "Full Send Podcast," the talented quarterback hinted that fame and attention make him anxious, which may be why he keeps his relationship private. "I get anxiety and like going out and having to take pictures with all these people... I love the fans," he explained. "But you know it's a lot sometimes."
Joe Burrow's activity on Olivia Holzmacher Instagram account is sporadic
Joe Burrow's activity on Olivia Holzmacher's Instagram profile — or lack thereof — has also been deemed weird by some fans. The Ohio native has uploaded heartwarming photos with Burrow, including snapshots at concerts and travel photos. However, judging by her likes, the young quarterback has only double-tapped a handful of her pics since 2020 — even posts dedicated to him specifically. While this may seem cold to some, Burrow has gone on the record in the past about deleting his social media apps from his phone, which may be the reason behind his sporadic activity.
"You know it's tough because you use those platforms to communicate with people that, you know, people from home, people went to college with who don't have your number, but you still want to talk to," he explained on "The Volume" podcast. "But there's so much negativity on all platforms that it's just tough to deal with sometimes."
After all, as Burrow told ESPN's Ben Baby during a press conference in July 2021, social media presents "too many distractions." He continued, "I don't want to have all those distractions right now. I just want to focus on football, focus on being around the guys, focus on the job at hand." Perhaps Burrow could teach us all a thing or two about work-life balance!