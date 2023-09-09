Nicolas Cage Has Strong Feelings About Marriage After Four Divorces
Actor Nicolas Cage has tied the knot five times, but he recently assured fans that he will not be having a sixth wedding. Some celebs have been known to stumble through several marriages before finding a compatible life partner. According to Best Stuff Online, Elizabeth Taylor holds the record for the most Hollywood marriages, accruing eight weddings throughout her life. Cage didn't quite match Taylor's record, marrying three fewer times, but he surely has the average Joe beat.
Cage's relationships with his ex-wives have all involved interesting facts and circumstances. For example, Cage willingly went on a scavenger hunt for his first wife, actor Patricia Arquette, years before they married in 1995. When speaking about presenting one of the clues, the black orchid — something In Style noted doesn't exist — Cage explained how he made things work. "In my very showy way, I whipped the [purple] orchid out of my pocket, Cage shared with Playboy (via In Style). "Then, I whipped out the paint can and started spray-painting the orchid black. She was freaked out."
Despite Cage's ingenuity, he and Arquette didn't work out when they married years later. Cage would then eventually marry Lisa Marie Presley, Alice Kim, and Erika Koike — the last of which ended in annulment, per USA Today. Now that Cage has settled down with his fifth wife, Riko Shibata, he's made his strong feelings about marriage known.
Nicolas Cage will never get married again
Nicolas Cage has been married to Riko Shabata since 2021. And according to the "Face Off" star, she's the last woman he'll ever put a ring on. "I am a romantic, and when I'm in love, I want to give that person everything I can," Cage revealed to GQ in March 2022. "It's my expression of saying, 'I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you.' And this is it for me." The actor doubled down regarding any future marriages, telling the outlet, "I mean, this is not happening again. This is it. This is it."
Given that Shibata — who's 31 years younger than the actor — recently gave birth to their first child together (and his third), it's great that he's so confident about their future. According to People, Shibata had their daughter in September of 2022. "Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter. Mother and daughter are doing fine," the actor's team shared. And although the happy parents have a long way to go before they'll be able to regain a bit of their independence, Cage is up for the challenge, even if he's low on energy. "Well, I actually had about five hours sleep and total over five days," Cage shared with ET in 2022. "So I was getting one hour a night."
This is the movie Nicolas Cage thinks all married people should watch
Maybe Nicolas Cage should consider a future as a marriage counselor. Although Cage has finally found his better half, it's taken nearly 30 years since his first marriage to enjoy that kind of peace. And he's been pretty open throughout every painful marriage and divorce. For example, Cage once admitted that divorcing Lisa Marie Presley after a few months wasn't the best decision. "It's sad and I miss her every day," the star once shared, per In Style. "And sometimes I wish we couldn't have rushed the marriage and sometimes I regret rushing the divorce, but it just seemed like it wasn't going to change."
In 2020, Cage shared that he believes that any couple considering divorce should check out 2019's "Marriage Story," calling it "a very important movie" during an interview with Extra (via People). "I think anyone who's even considering divorce — and the families — it should be required viewing," he explained, adding, "Having been through it, family law is absolutely the worst." Starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, "Marriage Story" centered on the destruction that followed a couple in the middle of a divorce.