Nicolas Cage Has Strong Feelings About Marriage After Four Divorces

Actor Nicolas Cage has tied the knot five times, but he recently assured fans that he will not be having a sixth wedding. Some celebs have been known to stumble through several marriages before finding a compatible life partner. According to Best Stuff Online, Elizabeth Taylor holds the record for the most Hollywood marriages, accruing eight weddings throughout her life. Cage didn't quite match Taylor's record, marrying three fewer times, but he surely has the average Joe beat.

Cage's relationships with his ex-wives have all involved interesting facts and circumstances. For example, Cage willingly went on a scavenger hunt for his first wife, actor Patricia Arquette, years before they married in 1995. When speaking about presenting one of the clues, the black orchid — something In Style noted doesn't exist — Cage explained how he made things work. "In my very showy way, I whipped the [purple] orchid out of my pocket, Cage shared with Playboy (via In Style). "Then, I whipped out the paint can and started spray-painting the orchid black. She was freaked out."

Despite Cage's ingenuity, he and Arquette didn't work out when they married years later. Cage would then eventually marry Lisa Marie Presley, Alice Kim, and Erika Koike — the last of which ended in annulment, per USA Today. Now that Cage has settled down with his fifth wife, Riko Shibata, he's made his strong feelings about marriage known.