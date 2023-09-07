Red Flags About Naomi Osaka's Relationship With Cordae

Tennis star Naomi Osaka's relationship with rapper Cordae has been muddied by a few red flags. Since 2020, Osaka and Chordae — whose real name is Cordae Amarie Dunston — have become one of the most talked-about celeb couples. But this wasn't always their reality, as the young parents certainly flew under the radar for the first year of their relationship. During an interview with GQ, Osaka revealed that they'd been together for nearly a year before going public with their romance. She added, "So we kind of move very reclusively." Unfortunately, as soon as their relationship became public knowledge, people quickly became obsessed.

Their relationship profile grew even bigger when Osaka announced that she was pregnant with their first child. Roughly six months later, she gave birth to their daughter during an extended break from tennis. According to People, a source within the couple's circle revealed that the baby was born in July 2023. "They are doing well," shared the insider. A few days later, Cordae shared that he and Osaka had named their baby Shai. "My daughter Shai was just born a couple days ago, so I dedicate this performance to my baby girl Shai," said Cordae during his Calgary Stampede performance, per People. "Love you, I'm going back home."

However, that doesn't mean it's all been smooth sailing for the couple. In fact, there are a few aspects of the relationship that seem potentially problematic.