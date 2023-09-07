Meet Lauren Conrad's Sons Liam And Charlie

Lauren Conrad has never shied away from talking about motherhood or the love she has for her two sons, Liam and Charlie Tell ... but what do we know about the two little boys who stole her heart?

Conrad is the first to admit that motherhood wasn't always top of mind for her. In fact, in a 2022 episode of the "Perelel Lives" podcast, the "The Hills" alum chuckled that her decision to become a mom only came in her late 20s. "It sounds so cheesy ... I think it came with falling in love with my husband, because I wanted to have a family with him," she recounted. Cheesy or not, today, she and William Tell are the proud parents of two boys, and the businesswoman couldn't be happier. After all, she's previously told Fit Pregnancy that while William would have been happy with boys or girls, the former had been her first choice. "I was a wild little tomboy, so I think I understand boys. My mom always told me that nobody loves you like a son does, especially when he's young," she said (via Us Weekly).

From the rare glimpses Conrad has shared of Liam and Charlie, it certainly does seem as though she, William, and the boys have a special bond. However, our question remains: what do we know about the kids themselves?