Behind The Drama Between Smash Mouth's Steve Harwell & His Ex-Fiancee Esther Campbell

Steve Harwell, the former Smash Mouth member who passed away on September 4, had a heated relationship with his ex-fiancé Esther Campbell.

Smash Mouth fans are facing a tragic reality. Days after TMZ reported that Harwell was on his deathbed, the former rock star died of late-stage liver failure. Following his death, Smash Mouth addressed Harwell's mourning fans. "Steve Harwell was a true American Original," read the Twitter statement. "A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target."

With that said, Harwell's personal relationships will also contribute to his memory. According to The U.S. Sun, Harwell left behind his one-time wife Michelle Laroque, with whom he shared his only child – a son who tragically died in infancy in 2001. Also close to Harwell at one time was his ex-fiancee, Esther Campbell, who multiple publications have noted was there with Harwell during his last days. Unfortunately, their relationship was not ideal, as their love story was spoiled with drama, alleged abuse, and a restraining order.