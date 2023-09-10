Sarah Jessica Parker Has A Clear Stance On Plastic Surgery

Sarah Jessica Parker was the ultimate fashionista party girl in "Sex and The City." Her character, Carrie Bradshaw, had appalling taste in men. Still, her style aesthetic was on point as she sipped on cosmos and whined about Mr. Big to her long-suffering friends. But despite screaming hot young Manhattenite from the neck down, Carrie wasn't so phased about what went on above. The character had a no-Botox policy, and it transpires that Parker also has a clear stance on plastic surgery.

Parker starred in the romantic comedy-drama along with Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and Kim Cattrall from 1998 until 2004. The BFFs were crazy about fashion, gossip, sex, and, well, the city. However, Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda managed not to cave to societal pressure; they swerved syringes and chose to age gracefully instead. Samantha? Not so much.

As The New York Times notes, in the "Sex and The City" sequel, "And Just Like That," Miranda, Carrie, and Charlotte have all aged; it is 17 years later, after all. Miranda sports gray hair and slams Charlotte for not going au natural, too. "There are more important issues in the world than trying to look young," she decrees. Meanwhile, poor Carrie is forced to suffer the indignity of wearing flats after undergoing hip surgery. The cruelty of age. Adding further to the brutality, a plastic surgeon tells Carrie she needs a facelift during a visit to his office while supporting a friend.