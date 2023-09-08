Did Brandi Cyrus Ever Get Romantic With Bachelor Star Wells Adams?

While superstar Miley Cyrus' name is often in the headlines, her older half-sister Brandi Cyrus prefers a more low-key approach. But just because Brandi isn't the one in the Cyrus clan singing onstage at "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," plenty of fans still know who she is — and not just because she's related to multiple Grammy winners. Brandi has carved out a name for herself as a DJ and podcaster — specifically, the "Your Favorite Thing" podcast, which she co-hosts with "Bachelor" alum Wells Adams, and "Sorry We're Stoned," a lifestyle-themed podcast with her mother, Tish Cyrus. "YFT" has been on the air since 2018, and every Wednesday, co-hosts Brandi and Adams regroup to "share their favorite, and sometimes least favorite things," ranging from "conspiracy theories" to "influencer faux pas."

Like Brandi, her co-host Adams also has famous ties, though his come by virtue of reality TV, as well as his marriage to "Modern Family's" Sarah Hyland. In 2022, Brandi was invited to Adams and Hyland's 2022 wedding, which she documented on Instagram. Likewise, it appears Adams was supportive of Tish and Dominic Purcell's 2023 nuptials, at which Brandi spoke. Brandi and Adams are clearly close friends, as befitting podcast partners, but is that all that's between them? Brandi previously spoke to Us Weekly about how she first met Adams on a blind date, which is a lot juicier than the story about Adams growing up in Nashville and getting to know the Cyrus family by proximity. Let's investigate.