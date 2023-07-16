Sad Details About The Cyrus Family

This article includes references to addiction and mental health.

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus burst onto screens in 2006 with her Disney Channel persona Miley Stewart. As the epitome of 2000s teen pop culture, the "Hannah Montana" star made Cyrus a household family for Millennials and Gen Z. But longtime music fans know she wasn't the first singer in the family. As the daughter of country music star Billy Ray Cyrus and entertainment manager and producer Tish Cyrus, Miley is the oldest of four in the Cyrus family.

The couple got together in 1991, welcoming Miley later the next year. They quietly married in 1993, at which time Billy Ray Cyrus adopted Tish Finley's children, Brandi and Trace. Billy Ray also had a son, Christopher Cody Cyrus (who he is mostly estranged from), seven months before Miley was born with another woman, Kristin Luckey. The couple then welcomed two more kids, son Braison in 1994 and daughter Noah in 2000.

For most of her life, the "Malibu" singer enjoyed a close relationship with her family. She told British Vogue in 2021: "Like all families, we're also complex, but we embrace the fact that each of us are so different from one another ... [o]ur family makes unconditional love a priority." But, unfortunately, life hasn't always been a bed of roses for the Cyrus clan. A marriage breakdown, health complications, and the difficulties of living life in the public eye have taken their toll. Keep reading for sad details about the Cyrus family.