Miley Cyrus' Relationship With Father Billy Ray Reportedly Takes A Turn

Up until recently, it always seemed like Miley Cyrus' relationship with her father Billy Ray Cyrus was the best of both worlds. Not only did they play onscreen family the Stewarts on Disney Channel's "Hannah Montana," but their real-life bond was just as close. Besides recording songs together like "Butterfly Fly Away" and "Ready, Set, Don't Go," Billy Ray supported Miley's controversial choices as her career moved in a more mature direction. After she received backlash for her revealing "Wrecking Ball" video, he told ET, "It wouldn't have mattered if Miley would have worn jeans and a flannel shirt, a tux, or a nun's habit — her performance vocally on the tune reflects her roots and sheer God-given talent." Amen!

By the time she shed her Hannah wig for a "Bangerz" pixie cut, it became clear that Miley had long matched and surpassed her dad's '90s star power. After Miley's first attempt at sobriety in 2018, Billy Ray continued to publicly encourage his daughter, telling ET, "Her thoughts, her instincts, everything is at the top of its game. Sometimes you have to clear out the junk. And then you realize what's most important. Whatever is going on, it's working for her."

No matter how much controversy the "Midnight Sky" singer courted over the years, her father seemed to remain her biggest cheerleader. Unfortunately, the pair's enviable relationship is supposedly under strain after some new family developments.