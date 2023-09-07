Shaquille O'Neal Has A Complicated Relationship With His Son Shareef

NBA legend Shaquille "Shaq" O'Neal is widely recognized for his contributions to the world of sports, but what most people don't know is that off the court, he's a proud, doting dad to six kids: Shareef, Shaqir, Amirah, Me'arah, Taahirah, and Myles. Not only that, but he even considers himself a father figure to the children of some of the women he's been with. "I have six kids, but I've dated ladies with children and I'm still now today probably raising 15 children that I call my own," the basketball star told People.

Granted, Shaq was not the best partner to the mother of his kids. He shared on "Mo Talk Radio" that he "messed up" his relationship with his ex, Arnetta Yardbourgh, and in an episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq," he admitted that he was a "serial cheater" when he was married to ex-wife Shaunie Nelson. "I did it. I was the best at it. I'm not proud of it," he confessed. "I lost my family doing it, and I lost valuable and important years with my children from doing it."

Because of his infidelity, he didn't get the chance to be present for much of his kids' formative years. According to his eldest son, Shareef, he and his siblings even had to hide the fact that Shaq was their father.