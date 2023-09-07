What Happened To Mike And Felicia After Catfish?

The show "Catfish" exposes the fake profiles, false depictions, and outright lies used to reel in unsuspecting victims looking to meet their significant other online. Mike and Felicia were two of the show's subjects. Their online relationship was revealed to be based on more than a few fibs, leading to some serious trust issues. So what happened to Mike and Felicia after "Catfish"? Did they stay together or throw in the towel?

Sadly, there are many online situationships and couplings that are founded on deceit and deception. So, when Mike questioned if his online girlfriend, Felicia, was taking him for a fool, he called in "Catfish" host Nev Schulman and his trusty sidekick, Max Joseph, to get to the bottom of things. According to the Oh No They Didn't Live Journal, Mike was fresh out of a five-year relationship when he first met Felicia online. Over the next couple of months, they chatted regularly and started to get close. However, Mike's suspicions were raised after Felicia persistently refused to send him any new pics or to talk via video.

Mike's doubts skyrocketed, though, after they arranged to meet in person in New Jersey. Felicia stood him up, offered a lame excuse, and hot-hoofed it down to Florida, per MTV. The "Catfish" crew flew the artist to Orlando for a face-off. Not surprisingly, he was expecting the worst. However, when Felicia opened her front door, she was actually Felicia, not some random trucker posing as her. They even hugged and kissed.