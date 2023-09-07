What Happened To Mike And Felicia After Catfish?
The show "Catfish" exposes the fake profiles, false depictions, and outright lies used to reel in unsuspecting victims looking to meet their significant other online. Mike and Felicia were two of the show's subjects. Their online relationship was revealed to be based on more than a few fibs, leading to some serious trust issues. So what happened to Mike and Felicia after "Catfish"? Did they stay together or throw in the towel?
Sadly, there are many online situationships and couplings that are founded on deceit and deception. So, when Mike questioned if his online girlfriend, Felicia, was taking him for a fool, he called in "Catfish" host Nev Schulman and his trusty sidekick, Max Joseph, to get to the bottom of things. According to the Oh No They Didn't Live Journal, Mike was fresh out of a five-year relationship when he first met Felicia online. Over the next couple of months, they chatted regularly and started to get close. However, Mike's suspicions were raised after Felicia persistently refused to send him any new pics or to talk via video.
Mike's doubts skyrocketed, though, after they arranged to meet in person in New Jersey. Felicia stood him up, offered a lame excuse, and hot-hoofed it down to Florida, per MTV. The "Catfish" crew flew the artist to Orlando for a face-off. Not surprisingly, he was expecting the worst. However, when Felicia opened her front door, she was actually Felicia, not some random trucker posing as her. They even hugged and kissed.
Secrets and lies
Online dating can be a minefield, so when Mike suspected Felicia wasn't all she pretended to be, he decided to head off any potential explosions. Felicia had stood Mike up and mysteriously vanished, so he turned to "Catfish" to track her down. It didn't take long to locate his wayward online love, and before he knew it, Mike was walking up Felicia's driveway. Given some of the show's past horrors, Mike was clearly relieved to come face-to-face with Felicia after he knocked on her door.
However, according to the Oh No They Didn't Live Journal, she had fed Mike a feast of fibs. After being confronted, Felicia was forced to admit that she hadn't been totally truthful about owning her own business. Well, actually, she'd totally lied about it. Felicia also 'fessed up to being a habitual online love liar. Although, she had a heartbreaking excuse. "Everybody's always told me I was ugly. I've even heard it from family members that I was ugly and I was fat," Felicia told Nev Shulman during a tearful sitdown. "I found that outlet through online dating because I could pretend to be somebody I wasn't."
After learning the entire backstory, Mike decided he still wanted to give love a shot. He dressed up in his finest and headed off on a date with Felicia. The couple got off to a nervous and awkward start, but Mike managed to boost Felicia's confidence, and they ended the night by agreeing to see each other again.
Second shot and double break-up
Despite being sold a pack of lies, Mike gave his online girlfriend, Felicia, a pass, and they continued dating. However, she remained in Orlando studying while he returned to New Jersey. According to In Touch, they tried to make it work, but ultimately, a long-distance relationship wasn't for them. "People change, unfortunately, and sometimes you just have to cut your losses. He'll always have a part of my heart," Felicia tweeted cryptically.
"If anyone's wondering about Mike & Felicia, they're still friends, but they hope to be more than friends one day," the show tweeted along with a selfie of the two. Meanwhile, Mike and Felicia aren't the only ones who have gone their separate ways. In 2018, after seven seasons of co-hosting "Catfish" together, Nev Schulman and Max Joseph also broke up.
"Hey guys, the time has come, sadly, for me to move on from 'Catfish.' Working on this show for the last seven years has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. I've learned a lot about myself, my country, and human nature in general," he announced in a statement (via Deadline). "Nev and I have become brothers, and our bromance has blossomed before your eyes." Schulman seconded the emotion. "It is with a very heavy heart that all of us at the Catfish family say goodbye to Max Joseph – Good luck, Max, love you, brother," he tweeted along with a screengrab of Joseph's statement.