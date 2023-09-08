Tragic Details About Jimmy Buffett

The following article includes brief mentions of mental health struggles and suicidal ideation.

Jimmy Buffett tossed country music's twang in a blender with the tropical flavor of Calypso beats, rendering a mellow concoction that's provided his fans with an escape from the daily grind for nearly half a century. His music will continue helping us hang on until happy hour, but sadly, Parrotheads can no longer flock together to listen to the "Margaritaville" singer perform his boozy hits live. On September 1, 2023, Buffett's family shared the tragic news that he had died. He was 76 years old.

On the musician's website, his cause of death was revealed to be a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer, Merkel cell carcinoma. Risk factors for the disease include prolonged sun exposure and having a weakened immune system, according to the National Cancer Insitute. White men over age 50 are at higher risk of developing the cancer.

Buffett is survived by his wife, Jane Slagsvol, and their three children: daughters Savannah Jane and Sarah Delaney and son Cameron Marley. In a statement on the singer's Instagram page, his family revealed that they were with him when he died. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," they wrote. While the story Buffett shares in "He Went to Paris" isn't his own, the song does include a lyric that nicely sums up the way he lived: "Some of it's magic, some of it's tragic / But I had a good life all the way."