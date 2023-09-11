Body Language Expert Tells Us Why Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Public Apology 'Missed The Mark'

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis sent the internet into overdrive after they wrote letters supporting Danny Masterson. The backlash got so bad that the "That '70s Show" stars posted an apology video on Instagram. In the video, Kutcher shared, "They [the letters] were intended for the judge to read. And not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that. And we're sorry if that has taken place." Although the couple apologized, it only seemed to ignite more criticism — and Jess Ponce III told us why.

Ponce believes the video was obvious "damage control." He explained, "Their statement was carefully thought out and thoroughly scripted. Overall the delivery was somber and clearly staged." From how they dressed to where they filmed, the couple proved they were tactical in their approach. Ponce added, "The two of them wore dull, casual clothing and were in front of a wooden fence, as if to give off a sense of "realness," and not a touch of their Hollywood lifestyle. Yet, in doing so, they brought attention to their public relations strategy."

Although they tried to appear sincere — from Kutcher speaking on "the pain the letters caused" to Kunis' defensive approach on supporting the victims — it fell short in their delivery. Ponce noted, "While there were some sincere gestures, combined their commentary may be off putting too many because of how orchestrated they came across."

