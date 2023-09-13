90 Day Fiancé's Anfisa Arkhipchenko Looks Nearly Unrecognizable Now
Anfisa Arkhipchenko's appearance has changed drastically since fans first met her during Season 4 of the TLC reality series "90 Day Fiancé" in 2016. After the Russian native came to the United States to be with her future husband, Jorge Nava, she informed him that she planned on using her looks to make some moolah of her own; one of her biggest aspirations was to model for Playboy magazine.
Arkhipchenko never achieved that dream and seemed content to spend Nava's money for a while. She proved that she was deserving of her invitation to join the "House of Villains" cast when she told Nava that she was only with him because he was willing to whip out his wallet for her. However, she argued that he wasn't any better and was only attracted to her for superficial reasons. "If I was ugly and fat, would you be dating me?" she asked him in an episode of "90 Day Fiancé."
Unsurprisingly, Nava and Arkhipchenko's marriage didn't last. Nava accused Arkhipchenko of ghosting him in 2019 while he was serving a prison sentence for felony marijuana charges. Speaking to In Touch, Nava theorized that the 128 pounds he lost while doing time had something to do with their marriage's failure. "She was just jealous of the attention that I was getting," he said. By then, Arkhipchenko had undergone a dramatic body transformation of her own.
Anfisa Arkhipchenko is a professional bodybuilder
After her stint on "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" ended and Jorge Nava was sent to prison, Anfisa Arkhipchenko needed to find something new to occupy her time. In a December 2018 Instagram post, she revealed that she had settled on hitting the gym, and she viewed her pursuit of fitness as more than just a hobby. "ONE DAY I want to take it on a higher level and compete in NPC bikini division," she wrote.
By June 2019, Arkhipchenko had achieved her goal. At the NPC West Coast Classic, she finished second in two novice categories. A month later, she won first place in every category she competed in at the NPC Patriots Challenge and clapped back at body-shaming critics of her new look. "They say 'Muscles make you look manly' ... I personally have never felt more feminine and happy than I do now," she wrote on Instagram. "It's all about how you feel on the inside." In 2023, her hard work paid off again when she finished second at her first national bodybuilding competition, the NPC North American Championships. This impressed her fellow "90 Day Fiancé" alum Cynthia Decker. "Love that you were strong enough to choose something other than clout chasing. You are inspiring," Decker wrote in the comments section of Arkhipchenko's Instagram post about the competition.
Arkhipchenko's sculpted bod has also helped her become a fitness influencer who gets paid to promote products such as detox teas and athleticwear.
Anfisa Arkhipchenko's cosmetic procedure confessions
Anfisa Arkhipchenko wants her critics to know that most of her physique is the result of her dedication to working out; some weeks, she doesn't even take a day off. "Stop trying to justify your lack of motivation by telling yourself that I had surgery," she wrote in a 2021 Instagram post. "Yes my boobs are fake but the rest of my body is real." In a 2018 Q&A on her Instagram Story, she revealed that she got breast implants in Russia, and during the "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" Season 2 tell-all special Jorge Nava confessed to paying for them.
Arkhipchenko has also admitted to having quite a bit of work done to her face. In a 2022 Instagram post, she revealed that she's had three rhinoplasties, the first of which she got in Russia to repair her deviated septum and improve her breathing. She got her second surgery in the United States but wasn't completely satisfied with the results, so she headed to Turkey in hopes that the third time would be the charm. "I had rhinoplasty because my nose was something that always bothered me and plastic surgery is not a 'need' it's a 'want,'" she wrote.
In a 2022 TikTok video, Arkhipchenko shared more deets about her "glow up." She revealed that she wore braces for two years, got a chin implant that dramatically changed her face shape, and used Botox to smooth the lines on her forehead.