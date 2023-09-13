90 Day Fiancé's Anfisa Arkhipchenko Looks Nearly Unrecognizable Now

Anfisa Arkhipchenko's appearance has changed drastically since fans first met her during Season 4 of the TLC reality series "90 Day Fiancé" in 2016. After the Russian native came to the United States to be with her future husband, Jorge Nava, she informed him that she planned on using her looks to make some moolah of her own; one of her biggest aspirations was to model for Playboy magazine.

Arkhipchenko never achieved that dream and seemed content to spend Nava's money for a while. She proved that she was deserving of her invitation to join the "House of Villains" cast when she told Nava that she was only with him because he was willing to whip out his wallet for her. However, she argued that he wasn't any better and was only attracted to her for superficial reasons. "If I was ugly and fat, would you be dating me?" she asked him in an episode of "90 Day Fiancé."

Unsurprisingly, Nava and Arkhipchenko's marriage didn't last. Nava accused Arkhipchenko of ghosting him in 2019 while he was serving a prison sentence for felony marijuana charges. Speaking to In Touch, Nava theorized that the 128 pounds he lost while doing time had something to do with their marriage's failure. "She was just jealous of the attention that I was getting," he said. By then, Arkhipchenko had undergone a dramatic body transformation of her own.