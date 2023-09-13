What's The Real Meaning Of Get Him Back! By Olivia Rodrigo? Here's What We Think

Here's what Olivia Rodrigo's pop-rock banger "get him back!" means... or at least what we think.

Over the last few years, the "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star has dominated the music world with her larger-than-life singles and unapologetic songwriting talent. In 2021, Rodrigo's star rose to new heights when she released her first album "Sour," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and spawned three acclaimed singles. "I'm very proud of it. And I'm just excited to bring the honesty and vulnerability that was in those songs into my future albums, too," she told Music Week in 2021.

After an impressive album run with "Sour," the "drivers license" singer announced that she would be stepping into a new music era with her sophomore album "Guts." "For me this album is about growing pains and about trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life and exactly what I want to say in my songs," she revealed in June. Following the release of her singles, "vampire" and "bad idea right?" fans were finally treated to the album on September 8. Since its release, listeners have immersed themselves in the record by dissecting every track and their respective lyrics. In light of "Guts" making the rounds, we wanted to take a deeper look at her pop-punk-inspired track "get him back!" and its true meaning.