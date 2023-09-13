Lil Wayne Opening For Olivia Rodrigo At The 2023 VMAs Is Seriously Weird

After months of an award show drought, the 2023 Video Music Awards are finally here to offer up the historic performances, celebrity interactions and feuds, and runway-worthy fashions for which the event has become known. However, the long-awaited VMAs kicked off not with a bang, but with an awkward musical transition featuring Lil Wayne to Olivia Rodrigo.

On the surface, choosing Lil Wayne to open up the VMAs with a two-song medley made sense. Not only is he a veteran rapper, but Lil Wayne's former mentee Nicki Minaj is chairing the entire event, proving that having friends in the right places pays even for celebs. However, the abrupt transition from Lil Wayne's energetic performances of his new single "Kat Food" paired with his 2018 hit "Uproar" to Rodrigo's pop performances of the revenge anthem "Get Him Back" and the biting "Vampire" felt disjointed, and ultimately, neutralized each musician's potential artistic impact.

The clashing performances from the rapper and the singer-songwriter could've easily electrified the crowds had they been better paced. Instead, they set the night off on an awkward note and have completely bewildered viewers, based on online reactions.